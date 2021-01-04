Duncanville Eliminates DeSoto From Playoffs, 56-28

Coach Samples of the Duncanville Panthers had his team focused as they played rival Desoto Eagles. It was more than just a playoff game. The winner has bragging rights in not just the area, metroplex but the county as well. These two teams were scheduled to play November 27th but the game was canceled. That just added to the drama and anticipation of Saturday’s fireworks at Globe Life Park.

The defense of the Panthers, led by UNLV commit Kevon Ivy and Alabama commit Kendrick Blackshire, overpowered the Desoto Eagles. They were able to sack Desoto’s quarterback Samari Collier, disrupt his timing of passes and shut down the running attack. The Eagles had seven possessions in the first half and Desoto was only able to score once. Those points happened on a 14-play drive that took just under 4 minutes. It was capped off with Chris Henley scoring on a one-yard run in the endzone. The Panthers were able to go into the half with a 28-7 lead.

SMU commit Roderick Daniels Jr. impressed fans

Duncanville wide out Roderick Daniels Jr. showed his skillset with his speed and power. Each time Daniels touched the ball the fans at Globe Life Field got on their feet to see what he was going to do next. On one play Daniels was able to fight off would be tackles and gain yards as he was finally corralled. Roderick’s final stat line was 8 catches, 267 yards and one touchdown. Teammate Chris Hicks Jr. was also able to gain 100 receiving yards along with Lontell Tuner picking up 92 yards and a touchdown as well.

Quarterback Grayson James helps lead his team to victory

Duncanville’s quarterback Grayson James showed his leadership skills as he passed for over 400 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also insured Malachi Medlock was able to see the endzone on the ground twice.

What a run for the Desoto Eagles

It was a hard loss for the Eagles, but there is no reason for them to be sad. The fight that the Eagles showed was incredible. Any team might have packed it up but not Coach Mathis and the Desoto Eagles. When the second half started the Eagles were able to outscore the Panthers 28-21. Now for some people they might not see the significance, because they see the final score. But when your job is to mentor young men and showing them there are going to be challenges in life but you don’t quit.

Next week the Panthers will play the Southlake Carroll Dragons at Globe Life Park 3pm. The winner will have the opportunity to play in the 6A division 1 championship at AT&T Stadium

