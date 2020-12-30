Dallas County At All Time High For Average New Daily Cases

Dallas County Reports 2,292 New Positive COVID-19 Cases and 15 Deaths

DALLAS — As of 3:00 pm December 30, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 2,292 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,965 confirmed cases and 327 probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 170,747 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 20,797 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,611 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Due to the observance of the New Year’s holiday, Dallas County will not be releasing COVID-19 data on Friday, January 1. Reporting will resume Saturday, January 2. Saturday’s reporting will include data processed Thursday evening and Sunday’s reporting will include data from Friday and Saturday.

Fifteen additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired in an area emergency department and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had high risk underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was hospitalized at an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 51 was to 1,787, which is a rate of 67.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 26.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 51 (week ending 12/19/20).

“We are reporting an additional 2,292 cases and 15 deaths today, ranging in ages from a man in his 20’s to individuals in their 90’s. We continue to see an increase in the daily average of new cases and the positivity rate as shown in the CDC week 51 summary from DCHHS. We’re now at an all-time high for the average of new daily cases as we head into another holiday weekend.

If you haven’t already, please rethink your New Year’s plans and celebrate with only those in your immediate household and avoid high-risk locations like bars or restaurants. Our hospitals are stretched, at or near capacity, and our healthcare heroes need you to do your part to help our community by following the public health guidance.

We have limited ICU bed availability, only 16 adult ICU beds, for a county of 2.7 million residents, and these beds are not solely for COVID patients, but other acute illness, traumas, and acute surgery recovery. Please take personal responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself, your friends and family, and your community,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

