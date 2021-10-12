Dallas County 2021 Property Taxes Have Been Mailed

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Statements Mailed! The Dallas County 2021 property tax statements are in the mail!

“We are delighted to provide timely tax statements to the citizens of Dallas County for the thirteenth year in a row. The citizens of Dallas County deserve that kind of service. This allows taxpayers the maximum amount of time to plan and make their payments on time,” stated John R. Ames, Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector.

Pay online, don’t stand in line! The Dallas County Tax Office is pleased to continue offering citizens several easy-to-use payment channels to make their property tax payments. Citizens can pay online with an eCheck, for no additional fees, at www.dallascounty.org/tax.

They can also continue using their MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express credit and debit cards at the same site or pay property taxes by phone through JP Morgan Chase Bank at 866-863-8323 (English) or 866-361-1741 (Español). All credit and debit card transactions are subject to Chase Bank convenience fees.

As always, you can mail your taxes in the envelope provided or pay at one of the Dallas County Tax Office Branches. Please note, all Branches are observing COVID social distancing with limited lobby space and a mask is required to enter.

Informational Postcard!

As a reminder, if your property has a mortgage with an escrow account, the requesting mortgage company was provided with the amount due on your account and an informational postcard was mailed to you in lieu of a duplicate tax statement. You can obtain additional tax statements at www.dallascounty.org/tax.

Mr. Ames concluded, “Please be safe and conduct your transaction online if possible. We look forward to serving the needs of the citizens of Dallas County.”