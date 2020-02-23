Dallas Blooms Co-chairs, Marjorie and Trevor Hylton, are originally from Jamaica. After living in Canada, England, New York, and now Texas, the Hyltons enjoy volunteering for Dallas Arboretum. They especially like greeting people from all over the world. Last year, the Arboretum had more than one million visitors, from 90 countries and all 50 states.

When the couple searched for something to do together after retiring, a friend suggested Dallas Arboretum. The Hyltons began volunteering at the Arboretum in 2016, and together have accumulated over 5,100 hours there.

Save

As Dallas Blooms co-chairs, the Hyltons look forward to greeting visitors from February 29 to April 12. Dallas Blooms features more than 500,000 spring-blooming flowers. This includes 100 varieties of tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, pansies, violas, and poppies. Thousands of other spring-blooming annuals and perennials are also featured.

Dallas Blooms-Sounds of Spring

The festival’s 2020 theme, “Sounds of Spring,” adds six majestic topiaries throughout the garden. Each depicts a different musical instrument. A harp, bass, guitar, and saxophone are featured, along with two topiary musicians. One musician plays the violin, and the other the piano.

Trevor, who volunteers in the information booth and drives a tram, said, “We meet lots of people from different walks of life. Many are from overseas, places where we’ve lived or visited. I like talking to visitors from all over, and they like that I know about their country or state. We can connect as I take them around the garden.”

Marjorie volunteers throughout the garden. She can be found giving directions in the information booth, or signing up members at the membership table. She also gives samples at A Tasteful Place, and sometimes serves as a docent in the historic DeGolyer House.

“I am a people person and like talking to people,” Marjorie says. “What I like best about the Arboretum is when you are trained, you can work anywhere and feel comfortable helping visitors. There are so many different places to work where you are always in constant contact with the guests.”

Save

“I tell them how beautiful and peaceful the garden is. The Lay Family Garden is so peaceful. You can sit and listen to the water flowing continuously and watch the koi swimming in the pond. The waterfalls remind me of the ones from my home in Jamaica,” Marjorie said.

Blooms, Boots & BBQ Fest

Visitors to Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden on opening weekend (Feb. 29-March 1) will enjoy a Blooms, Boots & BBQ Fest. This special fest features BBQ vendors in the garden and BBQ demonstrations at A Tasteful Place. Line dancing lessons are on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn. Two country music bands (The Powell Brothers on Sat. and For Love of Country on Sun.) perform.

Rachel Crawford, Dallas Arboretum senior volunteer manager, said “The Dallas Arboretum appreciates our many volunteers like the Hyltons, and invites others to join them. In 2019, the Dallas Arboretum had more than 4,300 volunteers. They contributed over 100,000 hours, a value of $2.6 million. Anyone interested in volunteering can call 214-515-6561 or email volunteers@dallasarboretum.org.

IBERIABANK presents Dallas Blooms. Other sponsors include CC Young Senior Living and DFWChild. For information, visit dallasarboretum.org/.

Save

Comments

comments