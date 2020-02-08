Dallas Blooms Kicks Off With Blooms, Boots & BBQ

Come For The Flowers, Stay For The Fun

Music and nature come to life at the Dallas Arboretum with Dallas Blooms, one of the Southwest’s largest floral festival with more than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs from 100 bulb varieties. Named one of the “world’s most beautiful gardens” by MSN.com, guests can experience one of the country’s most colorful springtime displays and celebrate the joy of music with the “Sounds of Spring” theme. Six majestic topiaries adorn the garden, each depicting a different musical instrument, including a harp, bass, guitar and saxophone, as well as two topiary musicians. One musician is playing the violin, the other is playing the piano.

Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, “Gather the family and enjoy music in bloom. Celebrate a different genre of music each week including Texas Country, Classic Rock and Roll and Classical. Come for the flowers and stay for the fun during Dallas Blooms.”

During the opening weekend on February 29 and March 1, visitors kick off Dallas Blooms with Blooms, Boots & BBQ Fest:

BBQ vendors in the garden

BBQ demonstrations at A Tasteful Place

Line dancing lessons on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn, and

Two incredible country bands.

Musical highlights:

During spring break week from March 16 to 20, visitors can take a tour around the world with music and entertainment from a different region of the world each day for seven days.

A Tasteful Place features demonstrations and classes in theme with each music genre.

Each weekend from 2 to 4 p.m., live bands perform on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic basket or purchase food and soak up the lovely spring weather while listening to the music.

The celebrations continue with events suitable for the whole family including a Limbo contest during Island Music Day, and a rock-paper-scissors championship during Classic Rock and Roll weekend.

Dallas Blooms “Sounds of Spring”

February 29-April 12, Daily, 9 a.m-5 p.m.

Blooms festival features a different genre of music each week.

February 29-March 6: Texas Country

March 7-March 13: Classical Music

March 14-March 20: World Music

March 21-March 27: R&B and Soul

March 28-April 3: Classic Rock and Roll

April 4-April 12: Pop

Live Music: Weekend Bands

February 29-April 12, 2-4 p.m., Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn

February 29: The Powell Brothers

March 1: For Love and Country

March 7: Dallas Unity String Orchestra

March 8: Astraios Chamber Music (musicians play at each topiary)

March 14: Havana NRG

March 15: Sweet Steel

March 21: The Coppertones

March 22: Synergy

March 28: Monkey Love

March 29: The Blandelles

April 4: Six of The Matter

April 5: Yardgoat

April 11: Emerald City Presents: Elevation

April 12: The Gibbonses

Blooms, Boots And BBQ

February 29 & March 1, Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn

Kick off Dallas Blooms with a boot scooting good time. Blooms, Boots & BBQ Fest features BBQ vendors, dance performances, line dancing lessons, music and a “These Boots Are Made for Walking” contest. Two crowd-pleasing country bands, The Powell Brothers on Saturday, and For Love and Country on Sunday, perform from 2-4 p.m. The Lake Highlands Wranglers perform at 11 a.m. and the SMU Mustang Mavericks perform directly after on Saturday, and again on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Guests can learn how to line dance after both performances. Meat Church demonstrates how to prepare some Texas-inspired dishes at 1 p.m. in A Tasteful Place. Guests can stop by the table in the Entry Plaza on both days and enter “These Boots Are Made for Walking” contest to prove they have the best boots. A picture of their boots is taken, and the winner is announced at the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn at 3:45 p.m. Winners receive a pack of four concert tickets to a Cool Thursdays Concert.

