A Dallas AURORA immersive exhibition titled Area 3, transforming over 100,000 square feet of a parking garage in downtown Dallas, opened Oct. 1. Separate from Dallas AURORA’s TBA biennial program, Area 3 functions on a shared profit model. The experiment supports local artists and vendors whose income has been affected in the wake of COVID-19.

Area 3 features works by sixteen regional artists, and includes large-scale light, video, and sound installations. Performances are also featured in Area 3. They are viewable from the vehicles as guests drive through the Dal Park Parking Garage, 1600 Commerce Street in Dallas. The exhibition is on view to Jan. 1, 2021. Timed tickets, priced at $30 per car, are available for purchase at dallasaurora.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused Dallas’s parking garages, along with the local art and culture industry, to suffer losses of over $68 million. The artists have been among the hardest hit, with a tremendous amount of work opportunities lost.

AURORA Supports Artists

AURORA started the Artist Relief Fund, which has been awarded so far to two artists, with more awards to be announced. For over ten years, AURORA has relied on the North Texas event production industry to stage their large-scale public art exhibitions.

Save

“We hope that Area 3 will give the public a glimmer of hope beyond their screens, and will provide our community with the opportunity to experience art and culture for the first time in over seven months,” says Joshua King, Executive Director of Dallas AURORA. “With the loss of work opportunities for the artistic community as well as the event industry—which we have relied on for so many of our initiatives—our sincerest hope is that Area 3 gives us a view into a new future together across industries.”

Cedar Hill photographer Chris Waits (prophotography.com) recently took a drive through Area 3 to take the photos accompanying this article. These are the artists featured in the Area 3 installation.

Area 3 Artists

Brandy Michele Adams, Michael Moore, Robert Anthony, Eric Trich, Taylor Cleveland, Alicia Eggert, Danielle Georgiou, Julie Libersat, Melanie Clemmons, Zak Loyd, Zuyva Sevilla, David Stout, Francine Thirteen, Tramaine Townsend, and Blake Weld.

AURORA is a Dallas-based public arts organization at the intersection of art, technology and community. It presents works by the most visionary artists of our time. A cornerstone of arts and culture in North Texas, AURORA aims to expand the future of art through a dialogue that engages the creative possibilities within ourselves and each other. Since AURORA was founded in 2010 by artists Shane Pennington and Joshua King, along with Dallas arts supporter Veletta Forsythe Lill, their Biennial has attracted more than 170,000 visitors.

Save

AURORA has commissioned and presented over 300 local and international artists. They continue to expand their reach and impact, boasting a 5:1 return in economic impact to the city from the biennial event. Through the initiative and support of the Dallas arts community, AURORA has expanded over the years from a small public arts organization to a multifaceted institution with the ability to give back to artists and creatives in the region. As a 501(c)(3) publicly supported charity, all contributions to the AURORA Fund of The Dallas Foundation are tax deductible. For more information, visit dallasAURORA.com.

Save

Comments

comments