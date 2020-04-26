Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Top 3,000

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am April 26, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 105 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,014, including 82 deaths. The additional death being reported today is of a man in his 50’s. He was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been found deceased in his home.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 82 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today was the first Sunday since Governor Abbott’s order allowing houses of worship to have in person worship. Almost all faith leaders in Dallas County continued to follow the CDC guidelines and remained closed to in person gatherings. They are a testament to putting health over wealth. We must all continue to make smart personal responsibility decisions as Texas is ordered to open up. Government can allow things that public health says are unreasonably unsafe, but they can’t force your participation. #FlattenTheCurve #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Need to get tested? View the COVID-19 test collection map. The test collection map is also accessible through the Texas.gov COVID-19 resource page.

Comments

comments