Cocktails and Tunes Take Flight at Harper’s Buzzy Saturday Brunch

Inventive spreads, heady cocktails and vibey music make Harper’s the place to be on Saturdays

DALLAS (March 1, 2022) – Saturday, March 26 marks the debut of Harper’s highly-anticipated launch of brunch. A homage to the well-traveled soul of Harper’s, the brunch will feature globally-inspired dishes and brunch spreads alongside plenty of bubbles and creative cocktails.

A celebratory launch will take place on March 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a complimentary glass of champagne for each guest and a DJ spinning tunes to create an ambient and energetic vibe. The menu is filled with indulgences typical of Harper’s signature decadence with highlights that include:

Dishes

Whole Lobster Benedict – Poached Maine Lobster, toasted English muffin and choron sauce

Japanese Pancakes – Blueberry compote and whipped créme fraîche

Steak & Eggs – 6oz. grilled beef tenderloin, panko crusted poached egg and Harper’s sauce

Brunch Spreads

Brioche French Toast – Fresh berries, whipped cream, maple syrup, preserves, local honey and sweet cream butter

Oak Smoked Salmon – Toasted mini bagels, dill cream cheese, quick pickles and traditional accoutrements

Housemade Mini Waffles – Maple syrup, whipped cream, preserves, fresh berries, honey butter

Accompaniments

Parmesan Fries – Black truffle aioli

Grilled Seven Spice Avocado – Togarashi, sesame and ponzu

Thick-Cut Bacon – Char Siu style pork belly

Cocktails

A Summers Day – Ketel One Cucumber Mint Vodka, Canton Ginger Liqueur, fresh lemon juice, strawberry reduction and sparkling wine

The Italian Flower – Aviation Gin, italicus, crème de Violette, St. Germain, fresh lemon juice, gum syrup and sparkling water

The Geisha Mary – Ketel One Vodka, furikake rim, rosemary sprig, jalapeño slice and KK’s

Asian Bloody Mary Mix

Mimosa In Bed (served on a breakfast-in-bed platter, aka great for sharing) – Fresh seasonal berries, orange juice, cranberry juice, grapefruit juice, select spirit and sparkling champagne

The Glass Room Omelette Station

Chef-attended omelette station where guests create French-style omelettes using locally-sourced eggs, a variety of fresh vegetables and cheese, proteins such as bacon, pork belly, braised Texas wagyu short rib and Black Tiger Shrimp, with finishes like sliced avocado or herbed crème fraiche

“Brunch is the most important meal of the week in Dallas,” said Chef Rodman Shields. “We’re excited to welcome our friends to what we think is the best one in town. We chose to only offer brunch on Saturdays because we wanted it to be the centerpiece to the weekend. A time to truly relax and connect with great music, great food and free-flowing drinks.”

Reservations are required and can be made here. For more information, visit harpersdallas.com or follow Harper’s on Instagram.

About Harper’s

Located at 2525 Elm St. in the new Epic development nestled between Deep Ellum and Downtown, Harper’s features dark wood, bold accents and striking light fixtures with a beautifully lit, fully enclosable patio—The Glass Room–that’s perfect for brunch. Harper’s elevated menu draws on wanderlust through its globally-inspired cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. It’s the ideal destination for business and social dinners, date nights, happy hour, late night drinks and momentous celebrations—and now: brunch.