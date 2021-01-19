Cliff Boyd Elected as Dallas College Trustee

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Cliff Boyd, a former mayor and city councilman of Duncanville, has been sworn in to represent District 5 on the Dallas College Board of Trustees. Diana Flores, re-elected to the District 6 seat, was also sworn in at a special board meeting held Dec. 15.

A longtime public servant and local businessman, Boyd defeated Wesley Jameson for a six year term during the special runoff election in December. He has served as chairman of the Parkland Health and Hospital System, and spent 13 years with the Department of Defense overseeing internal audits.

The former chair of the Best Southwest partnership, Boyd is a charter member and past president of the Duncanville Rotary Club. He served as Chairman of the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce. Boyd received an undergraduate degree from Temple Junior College and holds advanced degrees from Baylor and Auburn.

Cliff Boyd Agenda

Among the signature issues he looks forward to pursuing, Boyd says he will seek to assist students as they navigate their educations by ensuring both financial support and comprehensive career-path counseling. He also seeks to grow the college’s relationships with independent school districts and charter school partners.

“I am a very conservative person, but I also want to be known as a visionary — one who can see beyond where we are today and what we have to do to get to that next phase,” said Boyd, who served two terms as Duncanville’s mayor and two terms on the city council, and was a trustee for Hardin-Simmons University. “I’m excited about where y’all already are and the great ground you’ve already plowed,” he added, in a nod to his agricultural upbringing.

Dallas College Board of Trustees

The Dallas College Board of Trustees consists of seven members from single-member districts. The board defines the vision of the college, serves as a liaison between the college and the community, and also approves annual budgets and sets policies, among other responsibilities.

Diana Flores has served on the board of trustees since 1996, and as the board’s chair since 2018. She is the vice president of organizational development for the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the executive director of its Gulf Region Small Business Transportation Resource Center. She is also a former employee of Dallas College, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Dallas Baptist University.

Chancellor Dr. Joe May

“I warmly welcome Cliff Boyd as he joins our dedicated board of trustees and want to thank Diana Flores for her continued service as we head into our first full year as Dallas College,” said Dr. Joe May, Dallas College chancellor. “Important work lies ahead as we continue to serve our students with the help of the board’s thoughtful stewardship and guidance. I join the rest of my colleagues in wishing our trustees much success throughout their service.”

Trustees unanimously voted to name trustee Monica Lira-Bravo their new board chair, and Phil Ritter as their new vice chair, replacing Jameson.

For information about Dallas College, visit dcccd.edu/about/trustees/pages/default.asp

