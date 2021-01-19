Dallas County 7 Day Average- 96.6 Daily New Cases Per 100,000 residents

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Dallas County Reports 1,589 New Positive COVID-19 Cases and 16 Deaths

DALLAS — As of 12:00 pm January 19, 2021 Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,589 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,351 confirmed cases and 238 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 208,991 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 27,223 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,887 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of this morning, 12,122 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. With the additional allotment from the State of Texas for Week 6, there are approximately 6,000 doses remaining for the week ahead.

Sixteen additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Hutchins. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

The first case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in a resident of Dallas County, who did not have recent travel outside of the US.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 1 was 2,545, which is a rate of 96.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents—the highest case rate in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 111 active long-term care facility outbreaks. This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 3,453 residents and 1,982 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 717 have been hospitalized and 386 have died.

There were 1,160 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, January 18. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 505 for the same time-period, which represents around 23 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. We remain close to record highs and concerned about capacity in the upcoming weeks.

Updated UTSW modeling predicts hospitalization could reach 1,440 by January 29, with cases remaining high at 2,700/day by the same date. While these projections reflect slight improvement, the hospitalization number would still overwhelm our capacity should it reach the projected high.

“Today we report 1,589 new COVID cases and 16 additional deaths. Updated modeling from UT Southwestern predicts that Dallas County could have up to 1,440 hospitalized COVID patients and 2,700 new daily COVID cases by January 29. In addition, they show that physical distancing, mask wearing and other prevention measures have decreased transmission of COVID-19 about 65%. This is encouraging, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to stop and slow the spread of this virus, since they also show that hospitalizations have increased 53% compared to one month ago. We must continue to follow the doctors’ recommendations to best protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

