City of Midlothian Seeks Private Developer to Transform Downtown Lawson Buildings

Exciting Times Ahead For Downtown Midlothian

It seems like at least once a week someone posts a question on a Midlothian social media talk group asking, “where’s a good place to go for dinner/brewery/live music venue, etc.?” And often the biggest issue is ‘how far away from home is it?’ Perhaps that will change with the development of the Lawson Buildings in downtown Midlothian.

Today the city announced they’re requesting proposals from private developers to transform the two buildings at 301 and 211 West Main Street, which encompass 45,000 square feet, as a restaurant, entertainment venue, retail activity center, or other destination concept to attract more visitors and residents to the area.

Known as the Lawson Buildings Redevelopment Project, the city envisions a variety of appropriate uses to help accelerate ongoing downtown revitalization. Uses could include, but not be limited to, a food hall /brewery/music venue, craft production and retail storefront, or co-working office space.

2020 Downtown Master Plan

“The redevelopment of these buildings should be a magnet for residents and visitors alike and bring significant economic benefit to the area while adhering to the vision of the 2020 Downtown Master Plan,” according to Clyde Melick, assistant city manager. Proposals can be submitted for both or only one of the buildings. Proposals also will be considered that offer options of purchase, lease, lease purchase or any combination thereof.

A copy of the official Request for Proposal may be obtained by contacting [email protected] Deadline to submit proposals is Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. A pre-proposal meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 10 a.m. at 301 W. Main Street, Midlothian, TX 76065. Deadline for questions is Thursday, May 20.

The Downtown Master Plan can be viewed on the city’s website https://www.midlothian.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/10549/Midlothian-Downtown-Plan-and-Appendix_FINAL.

As Midlothian residents, we’re excited about the possibility of staying closer to home while enjoying a night out with friends or one of those rare date nights. What do you want to see in Midlothian- a unique venue/restaurant, a craft brewery, concert/dance hall, English pub?

