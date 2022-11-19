December 5: City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings

Facebook

City of Lancaster, Texas

Notice of Public Hearings

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146 to consider the following:

M22-34 Conduct a public hearing and consider a request to amend the 2020 Master Thoroughfare Plan of the City of Lancaster’s Comprehensive Plan deleting a portion of Hana Lane’s thoroughfare classification. The portion of roadway facility is situated in the V Wampler Survey, Abstract 1546, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

M22-30 Conduct a public hearing and consider a comprehensive plan amendment request from Rural Living to Mixed Use Neighborhood. The property is located on the northwest corner of Springcrest Drive and West Pleasant Run Road, addressed as 2111 West Pleasant Run Road. The property is known as Lot 1A, Block B, out of the Spring Valley Addition, in the City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

Z22-13 Conduct a public hearing and consider an ordinance for a Neighborhood Preservation Overlay on 79.44 acres. The properties are located west of the intersection of Bluegrove Road and Enchanted Lane. The properties are within the Enchanted Forest Addition in the City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.

ACCESSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Municipal Building is wheelchair accessible. If you plan to attend the meeting and have a physical impairment which requires special arrangements, please contact the City Secretary’s office 72 hours prior to the meeting at (972) 218-1311.