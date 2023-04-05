City of Hutchins Public Hearing Notices April 20

Facebook

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF HUTCHINS

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

APRIL 20, 2023 MEETING

The Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing at 6 PM on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in the Council Chambers at 321 N Main. The meeting will be for consideration of the following items.

Consider a change of zoning from (R) Retail to Single Family Residential 8.5 (SF-8.5) at the following location;

BRING ALL OF THAT tract of land situated in the T. Freeman Survey, Abstract No. 453, in the City of Hutchins, Dallas County, Texas and being all of that tract of land described in deed to Donnie H. McGraw, recorded in Volume 200012, Page 3691 of the Official Public Records of Dallas County, Texas (OPRDCT), and being more particularly described as Hutchins Acreage, Blk. 6 Lot 8, 700 W. Palestine Street, Hutchins, Texas.

If you have any questions please feel free to call City Hall at (972) 225-6121 and ask to speak to Building Official Tim Rawlings

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF HUTCHINS

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

APRIL 20, 2023 MEETING

Consider a text amendment to the Zoning Ordinance Section 32, Table 32.6 to allow a Rehabilitation Care Facility (Halfway House) in the Light Industrial (LI) District by Specific Use Permit (SUP).

Consider a text amendment to the Zoning Ordinance Section 32, Table 32.6 to allow a Rehabilitation Care Facility (Halfway House) in the Light Industrial (LI) District by Specific Use Permit (SUP).

If you have any questions please feel free to call City Hall at (972) 225-6121 and ask to speak to Building Official Tim Rawlings

CITY OF HUTCHINS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Zoning Board of Adjustments of the City of Hutchins shall conduct a public hearing on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 6:30 PM in the Council Chambers at Hutchins City Hall, 321 N. Main Street, regarding the following item:

Conduct a Public Hearing for a requested variance to the Hutchins zoning ordinance Section 17 SF-7 Single-Family Residential, 17.5 Special Requirements, E. The elimination of a garage space by enclosing the garage with a stationary building wall shall be prohibited. For the property located at 114 Willow Grove Dr., Valley View Addition, Blk. E Lot 4 Hutchins, Texas 75141.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Tim Rawlings, Building Official at 972-225-6121, Ext. 111.

Tim Rawlings

City of Hutchins