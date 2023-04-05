City of Midlothian Ordinances 2023-10, 2023-11, 2023-12, 2023-13

Facebook

2023-10

An ordinance amending the City of Midlothian’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 General Fund Budget Appropriations in an amount not to exceed $2,000,000 from the Unreserved Fund Balance to fund a portion of the construction costs of the new City Hall building in accordance with Chapter 102, Local Government Code; appropriating various amounts thereof; repealing conflicting ordinances and resolutions; including a severability clause; and establishing an effective date.

2023-11

An ordinance amending the City of Midlothian’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Utility Fund Budget Appropriations in an amount not to exceed $3,032,000 from the Unreserved Fund Balance to fund a portion of construction costs of the new City Hall building in accordance with Chapter 102, Local Government Code; appropriating various amounts thereof; repealing conflicting ordinances and resolutions; including a severability clause; and establishing an effective date.

2023-12

An ordinance amending the City of Midlothian’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 General Fund Budget Appropriations in an amount not to exceed $7,000,000 from the Unearned Revenue Account 105-2400 to fund construction costs of the Public Safety and Courts building in accordance with Chapter 102, Local Government Code; appropriating various amounts thereof; repealing conflicting ordinances and resolutions; including a severability clause; and establishing an effective date.

2023-13

An ordinance of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map, as amended, by amending the regulations relating to the use and development of 66.099± acres out of the William Mullen Survey, Abstract Number 748 described in Exhibit “A” hereto by changing the zoning from Heavy Industrial (HI) to Planned Development No. 167 (PD-167); adopting development regulations, a site plan, landscape plan, and elevation/façade plan; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.