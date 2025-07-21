Parker McCollum Announces New Year’s Eve Show in Fort Worth, TX Tickets On-Sale July 25th

Facebook

(July 21, 2025 – Nashville, TN) One of Country music’s most dedicated touring artists, Parker McCollum, has announced a special New Year’s Eve show in Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena on December 31st as part of his PARKER MCCOLLUM Tour.

Tickets for New Year’s Eve are on-sale this Friday, July 25th.

As Parker put it: “No place I’d rather bring in the New Year than on-stage in Texas! Can’t wait to kick off 2026 in Fort Worth and look forward to seeing you all there.”

McCollum is currently on the road after releasing his self-titled album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, on June 27th. The project has been hailed as a true artistic evolution that is permeated with the soul of Texas and is authentically Parker McCollum. Tracks such as “Solid Country Gold,” “Big Sky,” “Killin’ Me,” and his current radio hit “What Kinda Man” have had fans keeping the record in constant rotation – making this album his highest debut to date.

“For all his Platinum hits, sold-out arena shows and back-to-back radio successes, Parker McCollum has never sounded more like himself than he does on his fifth studio album, appropriately self-titled…”

– MusicRow

For additional information, including upcoming show dates and tickets, please visit ParkerMcCollum.com .

About Parker McCollum

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum has reached the ranks of a bona fide Country music superstar by connecting with fans and critics alike through his relatable and authentic sound. His most recent album, Never Enough (released on May 12, 2023 via MCA Nashville), is a statement collection of music that cemented his status as one of Country’s strongest new voices. His massive Burn It Down Tour throughout 2024 saw McCollum performing at some of the most iconic venues around the nation and appearing at Country music’s top music festivals.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” Music Row listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre “Up Next Artists” Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and has sold out major concert venues around the U.S. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. In 2025, McCollum played his third consecutive sold out show at Houston’s signature event.

In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and scored two back-to-back CMA Awards nominations (2022 & 2023) for New Artist of the Year. He was nominated for a CMA Award for “Song of the Year” (2024) for his explosive Platinum hit “Burn It Down” – marking his third straight nomination. McCollum scored his second ACM Award for “Visual Media of the Year” for his music video for “Burn It Down.”

The hit single marks his fourth consecutive #1 – following his other chart toppers “Pretty Heart,” “To Be Loved By You,” and “Handle On You.” McCollum has just released his self-titled fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, which is an artistic achievement for this legacy making Country superstar that shows him at his best. PARKER MCCOLLUM is available now.