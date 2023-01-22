CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Jan 26

Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Conduct a public hearing and make recommendation before the building and standards commission to govern whether the building located at 1112 W. Beltline Rd. DeSoto Texas is in violation of city code.

The public hearing before the Building and Standards Commission will be conducted on Thursday January 26, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-and-Minutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Building Inspection Department at (972) 230-9610.

The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).