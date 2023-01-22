Midlothian Community Development Corporation Board Notice

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 505.160 that on January 10, 2023 the Midlothian Community Development Corporation board of directors approved a project related to the creation or retention of primary jobs.

The proposed project is an Economic Development Performance Agreement with Sid Tool Co., Inc. for a sales tax sharing agreement. The actual expenditures projected above will not occur until after the expiration of sixty (60) days from the date this Notice was posted and published in the official newspaper for the City of Midlothian.