Cirque du Soleil New Show, Echo, Opens in Grand Prairie

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Cirque du Soleil ECHO i Grand Prairie
ECHO photo by Jean Francois Savaria

Cirque du Soleil returns to North Texas with ECHO, a story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom. Fueled by the power of change, the hope of the youth, and the value of empathy, ECHO opens April 9 and runs through May 9 at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.

ECHO follows an inquisitive young woman named FUTURE as she wanders into a fantasy world that explores our sacred bond with animals and nature. When FUTURE and her best friend the DOG encounter a mysterious CUBE, they quickly learn how their actions have the power to shape this world, and if we come together, we can create the world we all want to live in.

ECHO at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie

Cirque du Soleil’s 20th Big Top show brings bold new visuals and a unique aesthetic on tour, featuring an official soundtrack that captures the essence of the show’s emotional depth while elevating its stunning acrobatics and storytelling with live vocals and intricate harmonies. Packed with vibrant characters, inspiring music, astounding lights and projections, and never-before-seen acrobatic feats, ECHO invites audiences on a journey through a universe of wonder, and infinite possibilities.

ECHO Fireflies
ECHO photo by Jean Francois Savaria

Stream the ECHO album on all major streaming platforms and download the album cover here. Ticket Information Tickets for ECHO are now available online to Club Cirque members. Club Cirque membership is free, and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-thescenes information. To join, go to clubcirque.com. Tickets for the general public are now available at cirquedusoleil.com/echo.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

A world leader in live entertainment, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination. The artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on six continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com

Jean Francois Savaria photos

Previous articleHarry Potter: The Exhibition Extended in Dallas
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.