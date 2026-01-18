Cirque du Soleil New Show, Echo, Opens in Grand Prairie

Facebook

Cirque du Soleil returns to North Texas with ECHO, a story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom. Fueled by the power of change, the hope of the youth, and the value of empathy, ECHO opens April 9 and runs through May 9 at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.

ECHO follows an inquisitive young woman named FUTURE as she wanders into a fantasy world that explores our sacred bond with animals and nature. When FUTURE and her best friend the DOG encounter a mysterious CUBE, they quickly learn how their actions have the power to shape this world, and if we come together, we can create the world we all want to live in.

ECHO at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie

Cirque du Soleil’s 20th Big Top show brings bold new visuals and a unique aesthetic on tour, featuring an official soundtrack that captures the essence of the show’s emotional depth while elevating its stunning acrobatics and storytelling with live vocals and intricate harmonies. Packed with vibrant characters, inspiring music, astounding lights and projections, and never-before-seen acrobatic feats, ECHO invites audiences on a journey through a universe of wonder, and infinite possibilities.

Stream the ECHO album on all major streaming platforms and download the album cover here. Ticket Information Tickets for ECHO are now available online to Club Cirque members. Club Cirque membership is free, and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-thescenes information. To join, go to clubcirque.com. Tickets for the general public are now available at cirquedusoleil.com/echo.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

A world leader in live entertainment, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination. The artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on six continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com

