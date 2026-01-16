Harry Potter: The Exhibition Extended in Dallas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Harry Potter™: The Exhibition at Pepper Square in Dallas, has been extended through April 12. Having already welcomed thousands of visitors, Harry Potter™: The Exhibition continues to delight fans of all ages. With this extended run, even more families and fans can explore iconic moments from the films, get up close to authentic props and original costumes, and enjoy hands-on interactive experiences together.

“We’ve been thrilled with the response in Dallas,” said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine. “Extending through April 12, 2026 gives even more families, fans, and visitors the opportunity to experience this incredible exhibition together, whether they’re planning a spring break trip, weekend outing or a return visit.”

Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Dallas

The exhibition captivates guests through powerful storytelling and cutting-edge interactive technology, inviting them to explore beloved moments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, as well as the Tony® Award-winning stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. With this extension, additional After Hours events will also be offered. Open to guests 18+, admission includes a complimentary beverage – a specialty cocktail, beer, or wine (with proper 21+ ID), mocktail or soda and snack before exploring the exhibition after dark. With January dates already sold out, upcoming After Hours events are scheduled for February 5 and 19, with future dates to be added.

The exhibition is also in partnership with KultureCity®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating sensory-inclusive experiences for individuals with sensory processing disorders. Through the partnership, the exhibition has proudly earned KultureCity’s Sensory Inclusive™ certification and offers KultureCity Sensory Bags on loan that are equipped with strobe reduction glasses, noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, and other items aimed at reducing sensory overload and encouraging engagement with the exhibition as well as comfort for guests.

The exhibition is located at Pepper Square on the corner of Preston Rd. and Beltline Rd. in North Dallas. For tickets and more information about the exhibition, please visit dallas.harrypotterexhibition.com.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Along with Imagine Exhibitions and Eventim Live, WBVDGTE is proud to present this exhibition, where guests can experience the beautifully crafted environments that honor many of the unforgettable moments fans and audiences have loved for more than two decades. Fans get an up-close look at everything from original costumes to authentic props as they embark on a personalized journey through innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments using best-in-class immersive design and technology.

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history. J.K. Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before.

Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences – including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world. This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King’s Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit harrypotter.com.

Imagine (formerly known as Imagine Exhibitions)

A global leader in immersive storytelling and experiential design, Imagine specializes in the development of world-class exhibitions and attractions for museums, studios, IPs, brands, and leisure destinations worldwide. Through its four core services — Exhibitions, Studio, Retail, and Operations — Imagine creates visitor experiences that entertain, educate, and inspire. Imagine’s Exhibition division develops, manages, and tours award-winning traveling experiences with highlights including Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Titanic: The Exhibition. Please visit theimagineteam.com for more information.