Dos Equis Brings Back ‘The Most Interesting Man in the World’

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., – After nearly a decade, Dos Equis® is bringing back The Most Interesting Man in the World® with the legendary rallying cry, “Stay Thirsty, My Friends®,” to reawaken a sense of curiosity, boldness, and story-rich living. The iconic advertising figure, portrayed by actor Jonathan Goldsmith, will make his highly anticipated return through a non-traditional, integrated campaign, debuting with a new :45 commercial airing during Monday night’s college football title-game broadcast. The original campaign (2006-2016) became a cultural phenomenon – popping up in memes, appearing on late night shows, and generating social conversation – which helped to more than triple the size of the Dos Equis brand. The character carved out a permanent place in popular culture, with more than half of beer drinkers today still associating the character with Dos Equis by just a photo alone*.

The commercial is just the start of the next chapter of the brand’s “Stay Thirsty” platform, which embraces the belief that an interesting life is full of stories, best shared with friends over a beer (preferably a Dos Equis). People aren’t just thirsty for beer – they are thirsty for memorable experiences. The new campaign highlights that life is better when seeking out these adventures, culminating in the character’s iconic closing line: “I don’t always drink beer, but when I do, I prefer Dos Equis.”

The long-form commercial can be viewed HERE.

“We knew the public thirst was massive: Our research found that 83% of people exposed to the original campaign wanted to see it return, and the old ads drove an incredible 97th percentile brand recall in recent testing,” said Alison Payne, CMO, HEINEKEN USA. “While this campaign has been off the air for nearly a decade, the love for The Most Interesting Man in the World never faded. That’s why we’re relaunching the ‘Stay Thirsty’ campaign to drive excitement among fans and inspire a new generation to be bold, be curious, and stay thirsty for new adventures. Because an interesting life is full of stories, ones that you will want to tell your friends about over a beer – preferably Dos Equis of course.”

While fans have requested The Most Interesting Man in the World’s return for years, Dos Equis felt the time was finally right. A recent Talker Research study confirmed that one-in-four Americans feel trapped in mundane routines. So rather than simply bring back a beloved character, Dos Equis created a narrative that demonstrates what the world looks like without someone inspiring us to Stay Thirsty – proving why we need him now more than ever. Beginning on January 8th, Dos Equis started to drop hints that The Most Interesting Man in the World could be returning, intriguing fans with a series of teasers showing a familiar figure – “The Least Most Interesting Man” – living a decidedly uninteresting life, painstakingly ironing dress socks and building ships in bottles.

The innovative approach to his return was intentionally executed without any visible Dos Equis branding, relying on the iconic character, his legendary lines and signature music to signal to fans his imminent return. You can view the spots HERE, HERE and HERE.

And people noticed.

Fans watching one college football’s biggest game will get their questions answered: After just one glance of the most interesting beer at the back of his fridge, The Most Interesting Man in the World immediately regained his memory and his signature confidence. To celebrate his return amid football season, The Most Interesting Man in the World will be hosting an epic Sailgate party just a few miles from the stadium in Miami prior to kickoff. Bringing together a collection of friends from all walks of life, such as Gabrielle Union, Fuerza Regida, Oz Pearlman, Miles Chamley-Watson and other surprise guests – the event is sure to boast interesting moments and people.

Now that The Most Interesting Man in the World has officially returned, fans can expect to see a lot more of him throughout 2026 and beyond as Dos Equis’ new “Stay Thirsty” platform brings interesting moments and stories to life. The world will see The Most Interesting Man in the World embark on both previously unseen footage from his past, as well as bold and exciting new adventures, with the next chapter of his story unfolding during one of the biggest football broadcasts on January 25th. Fans will see him chasing tornadoes, stumping magicians and inspiring both Dos Equis fans and a new generation of friends to Stay Thirsty once again.

About Dos Equis®

Wilhelm Haase founded Dos Equis® in 1897, when he brewed a beer called Siglo XX, the beer we now know as Dos Equis®. While the beer was initially named Siglo XX to mark the turn of the century in 1900, the striking red XX’s in the logo became the brand’s nickname, with people asking for Dos Equis – the beer with two X’s. That’s how the world’s most interesting beer and our namesake was born.

Today, Dos Equis® sees continued growth and expansion driven by a robust portfolio of offerings and new product innovations. In the past two years alone, Dos Equis® has more than doubled the size of its portfolio with several new brands leaning into top consumer trends. The Dos Equis® portfolio includes Dos Equis® Lager, Dos Equis Michelada, Dos Equis® Ambar, and Dos Equis® Lager Lime & Salt

Dos Equis® is imported into the US by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Instagram @DosEquis, or visit www.dosequis.com.