Children’s HealthSM Unveils Plans for RedBird Location in Southern Dallas County

DALLAS — Children’s Health, the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, announced plans today for its RedBird location. Developed in collaboration with UT Southwestern Medical Center, community members, leaders, and The Shops at RedBird, the plans are designed to meet the needs and priorities of southern Dallas County. The system expects to welcome its first patients in December 2027.

The RedBird Specialty Center will provide families with convenient access to urgent care, primary care, behavioral health services, and a wide range of pediatric specialties — including orthopaedics and sports medicine through the Children’s Health Andrews Institute, expanding access for student-athletes and young patients across southern Dallas County.

According to a Healthy People 2030 study, children who receive care through a coordinated medical home experience improved overall health outcomes, including more preventive care, better management of chronic conditions, and improved care coordination. Data from the upcoming 2025 Beyond ABC report, to be released Nov. 18, show that children in southern Dallas County continue to experience higher rates of asthma, obesity, and chronic illness, alongside persistent housing and care inequities.

“As we expand our specialty pediatric services across the region, we are committed to ensuring children and families can access the expert, compassionate care close to home,” said Christopher J. Durovich, President and Chief Executive Officer at Children’s Health. “Within the RedBird community, we are creating the services and an environment designed specifically for children, positioning us to better serve all the children in our community.”

Peter Brodsky, Chief Executive Officer of The Shops at RedBird, has been a cornerstone of the neighborhood’s revitalization through new health care, retail, dining, and community spaces.

“We are thrilled to welcome Children’s Health to the Shops at RedBird community. We have always been committed to providing the community with high quality amenities, and there is no amenity more important than health care. Through this new Children’s Health clinic, southern Dallas County families will have convenient, local, and easy access to best-in-class health care for their children. Thank you to Children’s Health for believing in southern Dallas County and in RedBird.”

Senator Royce West, a Texas legislator and longtime advocate for community health, said, “The decision by Children’s Health to open a dedicated pediatric clinic at RedBird is a transformative moment for our community. It’s a clear signal that the future of our children’s well-being matters – and that access should never be a barrier. This expansion ensures families can get the care their children need, when and where they need it most, without leaving their community.”

Children’s Health will continue working closely with RedBird and community leaders as the project progresses, ensuring the new location meets the needs of southern Dallas County families and strengthens an alliance that supports the health and well-being of children across the community.

