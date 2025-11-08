Shef Fest Brought Iconic Chefs to Grand Prairie

Facebook

Shef Food & Wine Festival, founded by Chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley of T2D Concepts, brought celebrity chefs from across the U.S. to EpicCentral in Grand Prairie. Over 30 iconic chefs demonstrated their skills while helping raise funds for aspiring culinary students.

An Oct. 23 dinner at Zense kicked off Shef Fest with an exclusive Thai and Lao dinner by Cherfs Saeng Douangdara, Uno Immanivong, and Arnold Myint to honor Somonmarn Bhuntyee. The Oct. 24 Welcome Reception offered a surprise performance from Solea Pfeiffer of the upcoming Broadway musical, WANTED.

A Wine & Whiskey Talk with Fawn & Robin featured an intimate conversation with Robin McBride of McBride Sisters and Fawn Weaver of Uncle Nearest on Friday. A Restaurant Takeover with Tiffany and Friends at Radici followed, with a four-course dinner hosted by Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley with chefs Michael Voltaggio, Tristen Epps, Angelo Sosa, and Sylvia Barban. An After-hours party featured live music and late-night bites by chef Samir Dhurandhar.

A Pickleball Tournament & Marketplace, with celebrity chefs and festival attendees competing in a heated pickleball tournament, started the fun off Saturday. Wine & Whiskey Experiences – Sip-and-learn experiences took a deep dive into the art of mixing cocktails, while sommelier DLynn Proctor led a wine class.

Shef Fest Grand Tasting Experience

We attended the Grand Tasting Experience, a festival highlight with 30+ acclaimed chefs gathered for an extravaganza featuring live music, spirits, and wine. While my colleague Chris Waits and I tried a variety of different foods, ranging from chips and dips to pastas to seafood cakes, we agreed the best bite of the night came from renowned Chef-Restaurateur Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Austin-based Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group.

It was our first time to try the famed pastry Chef’s deservedly famous Monster Cookies, but it won’t be the last. These cookies are worth driving south to Austin or San Antonio to buy, but they’re also conveniently available online. We’re not the first foodies to be wowed by Chef Tavel’s food, since people have been “discovering” him since he came here from Guyana at the age of 17. Read his inspiring story online at //emmerhospitality.com.

Mimosas & Matinee featured renowned pastry/TV-chef Duff Goldman performing his one man show Oct. 26. He was accompanied by mimosas and light bites prepared by hospitality students via The Navigate Foundation.

Shef Fest Purpose & Impact

Beyond indulgent bites and drinks, the festival stayed true to its purpose. A portion of funds raised supports T2D’s workforce-development platform RECIPE, empowering hospitality workers with training and mentorship. T2D also partnered with Les Dames d’Escoffier Dallas to award two scholarships for aspiring culinary students in the Dallas area.

New T2D Concepts Previewed + Announced

This year’s festival offered guests a preview of two new concepts launching from T2D Concepts at the EpicCentral development in Grand Prairie: The Landing will open in winter 2024/25 and is envisioned as a vibrant destination to savor, sip, cheer, and connect, offering craft cocktails, craveable dishes, live entertainment and big-screen sports in a lively, welcoming atmosphere. Syrup + Sno will keep things cool with shaved ice and sweet treats for all ages.

These new venues underline the festival’s and T2D’s broader commitment to hospitality innovation and community-building.

To learn more about the Shef Food + Wine Festival, please visit sheffoodandwine.com.