Shef Fest Brought Iconic Chefs to Grand Prairie

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Shef Fest Grand Prairie grand tasting
Shef Fest Grand Tasting, Chef Tavel booth, Photo by Clay Williams. © Clay Williams /http://claywilliamsphoto.com

Shef Food & Wine Festival, founded by Chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley of T2D Concepts, brought celebrity chefs from across the U.S. to EpicCentral in Grand Prairie. Over 30 iconic chefs demonstrated their skills while helping raise funds for aspiring culinary students.

An Oct. 23 dinner at Zense kicked off Shef Fest with an exclusive Thai and Lao dinner by Cherfs Saeng Douangdara, Uno Immanivong, and Arnold Myint to honor Somonmarn Bhuntyee. The Oct. 24 Welcome Reception offered a surprise performance from Solea Pfeiffer of the upcoming Broadway musical, WANTED.

A Wine & Whiskey Talk with Fawn & Robin featured an intimate conversation with Robin McBride of McBride Sisters and Fawn Weaver of Uncle Nearest on Friday. A Restaurant Takeover with Tiffany and Friends at Radici followed, with a four-course dinner hosted by Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley with chefs Michael Voltaggio, Tristen Epps, Angelo Sosa, and Sylvia Barban. An After-hours party featured live music and late-night bites by chef Samir Dhurandhar.

A Pickleball Tournament & Marketplace, with celebrity chefs and festival attendees competing in a heated pickleball tournament, started the fun off Saturday. Wine & Whiskey Experiences – Sip-and-learn experiences took a deep dive into the art of mixing cocktails, while sommelier DLynn Proctor led a wine class.

Shef Fest Grand Tasting Experience

Shef Fest Grand Prairie
Shef Fest Grand Tasting Chef Tavel photo by Clay Williams, © Clay Williams / http://claywilliamsphoto.com.

We attended the Grand Tasting Experience, a festival highlight with 30+ acclaimed chefs gathered for an extravaganza featuring live music, spirits, and wine. While my colleague Chris Waits and I tried a variety of different foods, ranging from chips and dips to pastas to seafood cakes, we agreed the best bite of the night came from renowned Chef-Restaurateur Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Austin-based Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group.

It was our first time to try the famed pastry Chef’s deservedly famous Monster Cookies, but it won’t be the last. These cookies are worth driving south to Austin or San Antonio to buy, but they’re also conveniently available online. We’re not the first foodies to be wowed by Chef Tavel’s food, since people have been “discovering” him since he came here from Guyana at the age of 17. Read his inspiring story online at //emmerhospitality.com.

Mimosas & Matinee featured renowned pastry/TV-chef Duff Goldman performing his one man show Oct. 26. He was accompanied by mimosas and light bites prepared by hospitality students via The Navigate Foundation.

Shef Fest Purpose & Impact

Beyond indulgent bites and drinks, the festival stayed true to its purpose. A portion of funds raised supports T2D’s workforce-development platform RECIPE, empowering hospitality workers with training and mentorship. T2D also partnered with Les Dames d’Escoffier Dallas to award two scholarships for aspiring culinary students in the Dallas area.

New T2D Concepts Previewed + Announced

This year’s festival offered guests a preview of two new concepts launching from T2D Concepts at the EpicCentral development in Grand Prairie: The Landing will open in winter 2024/25 and is envisioned as a vibrant destination to savor, sip, cheer, and connect, offering craft cocktails, craveable dishes, live entertainment and big-screen sports in a lively, welcoming atmosphere. Syrup + Sno will keep things cool with shaved ice and sweet treats for all ages.

These new venues underline the festival’s and T2D’s broader commitment to hospitality innovation and community-building.
To learn more about the Shef Food + Wine Festival, please visit sheffoodandwine.com.

Previous articleChildren’s HealthSM Unveils Plans for RedBird Location in Southern Dallas County
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.