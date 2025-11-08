A Tragic Streak On Texas Roadways: 25 years of daily deaths

Facebook

DALLAS – Every single day for the past quarter century, a mother, father, son or daughter has died in a crash in Texas.

There are many wonderful things Texas is known for, but the 25-year streak of daily deaths is one thing we need to change – and we can’t do it alone.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roads, and since then the state has lost more than 91,000 people in traffic crashes. None of us wants our great state to be known for this deadly streak. So, on this tragic anniversary, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is asking everyone to help #EndTheStreakTX of daily deaths.

“It’s devastating thinking of all the families and communities that have lost loved ones in the last 25 years,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “It’s time to end this deadly streak, but it’ll take all of us to do it. We can engineer improvements. Law enforcement can patrol roads. And everyone needs to drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe, to prevent crashes.”

Law enforcement partnership

TxDOT and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) are working together to share safe driving messages. During traffic stops for the next two weeks, DPS troopers will hand out a tip card listing safe driving behaviors that reflect the top causes of crashes.

Engineering safety

It’s not just a saying — safety is truly TxDOT’s top priority. TxDOT currently has $60 billion worth of active construction projects across the state and every single one has a safety component.

TxDOT is also using the latest technology to improve safety. This includes building innovative intersections, implementing new safe design strategies and harnessing artificial intelligence to prevent crashes.

What you can do

Ending the streak will require every single driver to consistently make safe decisions every time they get behind the wheel.

Most crashes can be prevented if drivers:

Drive safe speeds

Buckle up

Get a sober ride

Avoid distractions

Move over or slow down for vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road

We all want to get to our destination safely. If everyone remembers who they are as Texans behind the wheel and drive kind, courteous and safe, then we can save lives.

Drive Sober. No Regrets. is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.