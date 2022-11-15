Child Sex Trafficker Sentenced to 125 Years In Prison

Facebook

(Fort Worth, TX) – A Tarrant County jury found Otis Wesley Lang, 37, guilty on three counts of child sex trafficking and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Monday evening, the jury sentenced him to 25 years in prison on each count – for a total of 125 years – and a $12,500 fine. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Tarrant County Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Lindy Borchardt and Bill Vassar prosecuted the case.

The two victims in the case were teenagers at the time they were sex trafficked by Lang.

In the summer of 2019, Lang met the victims through a mutual acquaintance and immediately started recruiting them for prostitution. He later sexually assaulted one of the teenagers.

“Our teenagers are not for sale,” Borchardt told the jury.

By the jury’s verdict, “we are sending a strong message that our young girls will not be the prey of sex traffickers.”

“We will protect the most vulnerable in our society,” Borchardt said.

CDA Investigator Tiffany Johnson and Victim Advocate Elizabeth Garcia also worked on the case.

Borchardt thanked Alan Branch, an Arlington Police Detective, and all agencies that support victims of human trafficking.