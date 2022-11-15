You Can Now Cook A Pizza On Your Solo Stove With Pi Fire

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Solo Stove Launches the First Fire Pit Compatible Pizza Oven, Pi Fire

Grapevine, TX (November 15, 2022) — Solo Stove, a home and outdoor lifestyle brand focused on getting their customers outside and making memories, has launched an exciting new product today for all the pizza lovers, like myself. Pi Fire is the first pizza oven designed to be used with a dedicated fire pit.

You may be familiar with the Pi oven from Solo Stove, a standalone backyard pizza oven released earlier this year. Pi Fire gives Solo customers another option for cooking homemade pizzas in their backyard or campsite while sitting fireside.

From Solo Stove’s press release: “Pi Fire leverages functionality from Solo Stove’s Pi pizza oven, but is uniquely designed to cook pizza over a wood fire pit. The exterior skirt captures the flames’ heat and directs it toward the stone and crust of the pizza, while an inverted demi-dome shape maximizes radiant heating of the top of the pizza. Craving s’mores and pizza? Pi Fire’s long legs provide the clearance needed to bake pizza while still letting you enjoy the fire pit for its traditional uses–so you can operate Pi Fire and access your fire pit at the same time.”

Step one build a fire, sit back and relax for 30-45 minutes while the stone heats up to around 500-600F degrees. Spend that time making memories and building the perfect pizza. Once you launch your creation, the cooking process only takes five to ten minutes, requiring just a few turns of the pizza for an even bake. The results: An extra-crunchy, artisan, grade pizza for you and your loved ones to enjoy while relaxing around the warmth of a smokeless fire.

Pi Fire is available in three sizes, compatible with the Ranger, Bonfire, and Yukon sizes of Solo Stove fire pits. Pi Fire is also compatible with most of Solo Stove’s existing fire pit accessories, such as the Surround for protection, Shield to block embers, Sticks to cook s’mores, and Tools to add logs and stoke the fire.

Pi Fire Is Portable So You Can Cook Pizzas Wherever You Are

Want to take dinner on the road? No worries, just like your fire pit, Pi Fire is made to be highly portable with its included carry case, so that Pi Fire and artisan-quality pizza can go wherever your fire pit goes. Plus, a pair of Solo Stove’s heat-resistant gloves are included with the purchase of Pi Fire.

Clint Mickle, President of Solo Stove, said, “We have been overwhelmed with the response we’ve received with the launch of Pi this year. One thing we heard from our community was the desire to incorporate our fire pits with the pizza oven. We are so excited to offer our customers the experience of a pizza dinner, and the calmness of a night by the fire, together, in one portable and easy to use product.”

Pi Fire is available for sale on solostove.com and will be available through retailers. Ranger Pi Fire $199.99, Bonfire Pi Fire $259.99, Yukon Pi Fire $349.99.

We love all of our Solo Stove products and how the company continues to be innovative in new product releases. It’s great to be able to sit fireside with friends, family or neighbors and make memories and now pizzas!