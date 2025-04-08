Dallas Blooms at Dallas Arboretum Ends April 13

Facebook

Dallas Blooms at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden ends April 13, so you’d better hurry to see the amazing floral display and the Seward Johnson sculptures included in this year’s event. Presented by Amegy Bank, the “Outside the Ordinary” exhibit features over 500,000 blooming bulbs. Over 350,000 tulips, vibrant daffodils, hyacinths and cherry blossoms are featured in Dallas Blooms along with the artistry of Seward Johnson. The world renowned sculptor’s lifelike works have transformed public spaces around the globe.

Dallas Blooms at Dallas Arboretum

“This year, we’re blending the Arboretum’s natural beauty with Johnson’s thought-provoking art to create a one-of-a-kind experience for our community,” said Dustin Miller, VP Programs & Learning at The Dallas Arboretum. “It’s a celebration of the extraordinary found in the ordinary moments of life.”

Throughout the festival’s duration, visitors can enjoy “Crossing Paths” Debut of a monumental 20-foot Seward Johnson sculpture—the largest sculpture ever exhibited at the Arboretum—leaves its New Jersey home for the first time, adding a groundbreaking highlight to Dallas Blooms 2025.

“The Dallas Arboretum has been a cherished part of our community for decades, offering a beautiful gathering space and a welcome escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. 2025 Dallas Blooms, marking the show’s 40th anniversary, promises to be another unforgettable event,” said Carlos Munguia, Amegy Bank’s Dallas region president and CEO. “As a community-focused organization, Amegy Bank is proud to again support this year’s Dallas Blooms, bringing an unparalleled botanical display to our Dallas-Fort Worth neighbors and visitors alike.”

The Dallas Arboretum provides a welcoming and beautiful environment for all visitors. With a mission to inspire people of all backgrounds, the Arboretum offers a space to connect with nature. Recognized as one of the top arboretums globally, it hosts popular events, educational programs, and family-friendly activities. Its 66-acre campus on White Rock Lake features groundbreaking horticultural research and a life science laboratory. Supported by a dedicated Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and generous donors, the Arboretum remains a cherished community resource. For more information, please visit dallasarboretum.org.