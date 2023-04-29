Championship-winning Coach Nieman Ford Takes the Helm of Powerhouse Basketball Program

Facebook

Neiman Ford Named Head Girls’ Basketball Coach at Duncanville High School

April 28, 2023 – Interim Head Coach of USA Today’s national No. 1 ranked boys’ high school basketball team takes the helm as the Head Girls’ Basketball Coach at Duncanville High School. Bringing nearly 20-years of coaching experience to the powerhouse Pantherette basketball program, Neiman Ford has been named the head coach.

Coach Ford joined Duncanville High School Boys’ Basketball Program as the assistant head coach in 2018 and helped lead the team to back-to-back UIL State Championships. This school year Ford led the team to a 29-1 winning season as the interim head coach. The boys rigorous international schedule included victories over teams with 30+ wins, including Lake Highlands and California’s Centennial.

An experienced and accomplished coach, Ford has successfully coached various sports (Boys Basketball, Girls Soccer, Football, and Track & Field) and developed several All-American players and Team USA Gold Medalists.

“As a former assistant coach at the collegiate level, I know first-hand the importance of leading a program that is dedicated to developing and supporting the whole student-athlete,” said Coach Ford. “I’m all about having a winning program and ensuring that our student-athletes are equipped for the next phases of their life,” Ford continued.

The Duncanville High School Girls’ Basketball program has an extensive legacy of success and prominence. The Pantherettes have won eleven UIL State Championships, with several Pantherette alumni earning McDonalds All-American honors, and even more having gone on to play at the collegiate and WNBA levels.

Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith said, “I am honored that he has accepted our head girls’ basketball coaching position. Coach Ford has a track record of success on the court, and he is fully equipped to hit the ground running.”

The Duncanville High School Girls’ Basketball program is eligible for UIL postseason play during the 2023-2024 school year.