Texas House of Representatives Honors Life School for 25 Years of Service

Dallas, TX, April 27, 2023 – On Monday, April 24th, a delegation of representatives from Life School traveled to Austin to receive special recognition in honor of 25 years of service in the State of Texas. Representative Brian Harrison presented a resolution on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives celebrating Life School for their milestone achievement.

One of the longest-running charter operators in Texas, Life School opened its doors in Oak Cliff on August 12, 1998. While they started with only 15 staff members and 266 students, Life School has now grown to a network of over 650 staff members and 5,600 students in Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Lancaster, Red Oak and Waxahachie.

According to the resolution, “For nearly three decades, Life School has sought to develop future leaders through strong academics, character training, and partnerships with parents and the community, and it has made a meaningful difference in the lives of many young Texans; now, therefore, be it resolved, that the 25th anniversary of Life School be commemorated and that it’s administrators, faculty, staff and students be extended sincere best wishes for continued success.”

“It was an honor to recognize Life School on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives for their 25 years of providing quality education. I am proud to have them in my district and am thankful for the dedicated teachers, administration, and staff who work tirelessly to give parents educational choice regardless of their ability to pay,” shares Rep. Harrison.

Life School Superintendent Dr. Brent Wilson, along with several teachers, parents and board members, traveled to Austin to receive the recognition.

“We are so grateful to Representative Harrison and the State of Texas for acknowledging this celebratory milestone. When my father, Dr. Tom Wilson, opened this school as one of the first charter schools in the state, he dreamed that we would be able to continue serving students and families in the community for many years,” says Dr. Brent Wilson. “It is both a great honor and responsibility to continue leading Life School and providing excellent educational opportunities for students. We are proud to offer a choice for families.”

Parents who are interested in enrollment can visit lifeschool.net/learn-about-life. Partners who would like to support Life School financially can give online at lifeschool.net/give.