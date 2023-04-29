Facebook

BEDFORD, Texas (April 28, 2023) – The NEW Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard® Treat is the May Blizzard of the Month at DQ restaurants in Texas. “Puppy chow” is the moniker for a popular, old-school-style homemade snack with cereal, melted chocolate and peanut butter. Where’d the name come from? Beats us.

What we do know is that it’s doggone delicious. And that was all the inspiration needed to create the NEW Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard Treat. One taste of the crispy peanut butter puppy chow pieces and Choco Chunks, expertly blended with world-famous soft serve and peanut butter topping, and you’ll be howling for more.

So, if you’re in the mood to sit and stay awhile, head on over to your nearest DQ restaurant in Texas for the Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard of the Month before it disappears.

In addition to the Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard, the Summer Blizzard Treat Menu at participating DQ locations includes featuring Blizzard the NEW! Oreo® Brookie; Cotton Candy; S’mores; and Choco-Dipped Strawberry.

For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories.

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Faceb ook.