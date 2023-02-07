Breaking: Duncanville Girls Basketball Game Canceled Due To Investigation

Facebook

Girls Basketball Coaches on Administrative Leave During Investigation

February 7, 2023 – Duncanville ISD is investigating recent allegations that former Girls’ basketball coach LaJeanna Howard potentially violated her one-year UIL suspension and written directives from the District. While that investigation is pending, Ms. Howard and the varsity girls’ basketball coaching staff will be on paid administrative leave.

As a result, tonight’s varsity girls basketball game is cancelled.

Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith stated, “I recently became aware of allegations regarding the Duncanville High School Girls’ Basketball coaches. I and the District’s administration take these allegations seriously. When we learned about the allegations, the District immediately began an investigation. That investigation is currently ongoing. The District is taking swift and decisive steps to address the allegations. If the result of the investigation reveals any wrongdoing by the Girls’ basketball coaches, Duncanville ISD will immediately self-report those issues to the UIL and institute strong corrective action.”

“Duncanville ISD cannot comment further on any personnel matters related to the allegations or investigation.” said Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith.