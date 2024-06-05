Certain Requirements for Vehicle Storage Facilities Temporarily Suspended in Counties with Severe Weather Disaster Declarations

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – To assist with the ongoing disaster recovery efforts in response to recent severe weather events and catastrophic loss or injury to property and life throughout Texas, certain technical requirements for vehicle storage facilities (VSFs) have been suspended to allow VSFs to open temporary storage lots and expedite the storage of vehicles after a licensed facility has run out of space.

The requirements were suspended temporarily by Governor Greg Abbott and applies only to currently licensed VSFs and allows them to utilize an additional temporary lot beyond those currently in use, on which to store damaged, destroyed, flooded, and otherwise abandoned or inoperable vehicles that were subject to a nonconsent tow.

The suspension applies only in counties within Governor Abbott’s April 30, 2024, Disaster Declaration and its subsequent amendments of May 2, 7, 15, 20, 26, and 30, 2024 and as listed below. It also applies to any additional counties that the Governor may subsequently add to the disaster declaration following this notification.

The counties in which the suspension is effective are:

Anderson, Angelina, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Baylor, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Bosque, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Coleman, Colorado, Comal, Concho, Cooke, Collin, Coryell, Delta, Denton, DeWitt, Dickens, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Fayette, Freestone, Galveston, Gillespie, Gonzales, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Hardin, Harris, Haskell, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Houston, Hunt, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Karnes, Kaufman, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Knox, Lamar, Lampasas, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Llano, Madison, Mason, McCulloch, McLennan, Medina, Menard, Milam, Mills, Montgomery, Montague, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Orange, Panola, Polk, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Saba, Shelby, Smith, Somervell, Sutton, Tarrant, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, Washington, Wichita, Williamson, and Wilson Counties.

Licensed Vehicle Storage Facilities must submit to TDLR by e-mail the address of each additional storage lot on which vehicles are being stored and include their license identification number to: towing@tdlr.texas.gov.

The specific technical requirements in suspension are:

85.1000 Technical Requirements—Facility Fencing Requirements;

85.1001 Technical Requirements—Storage Lot Surface;

85.1002 Technical Requirements– Storage Lot Lighting;

85.1003 Technical Requirements—Storage Lot Signs

The suspension is in effect until terminated by the Office of the Governor or until the disaster declaration of April 30, 2024 is lifted or expires. It applies only to currently licensed Vehicle Storage Facilities.

About TDLR

TDLR provides regulatory oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities, and equipment in Texas. The agency protects the health and safety of Texans by ensuring they are served by qualified, licensed professionals. Inspections of individuals, businesses, and equipment are done on a regular basis to safeguard the public. Currently, the agency regulates 38 business and occupational licensing programs with almost 1,000,000 licensees across the state.

Visit TDLR’s website for more information and resources. You can search the TDLR licensee database, and also find past violations in which a final order was issued against companies or individuals. TDLR’s Customer Service line is available anytime between 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1-800-803-9202. TDLR representatives are fluent in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.