NYE Celebrations in DFW

Looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve? A number of local venues have you covered, with events ranging from sophisticated dining in elegant environments to a Cosmic Cabaret. We’ve compiled a short list of DFW venues that are ready and eager to entertain you.

EVELYN Dallas invites guests to step into the glamour of Old Hollywood this New Year’s Eve. They offer two luxurious 5-course dinner seatings accompanied by DJ entertainment to set the tone throughout the evening. The first seating, offered from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., presents an early and refined 5-course New Year’s Eve dinner.

The second seating, beginning at 8:30 p.m., offers a complete New Year’s Eve experience that blends dinner, live entertainment, and late-night celebration. The evening begins with a glamorous 5-course dinner before transitioning into an exclusive disco countdown celebration. Guests in the second seating will enjoy NYE party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight to ring in 2026 in style.

After dinner, guests will step into Room Seven for a Studio 54–inspired after-party filled with a DJ, dancing, and shimmering disco sparkle. This seating also includes a live illustration experience, offering Guests a personalized keepsake as an elevated EVELYN touch. Reservations are required, and pricing is $225 per guest. EVELYN is located at 1201 Turtle Creek Blvd in Dallas. Reservations are now open via OpenTable or by calling 469-965-2105.

Cosmic Cabaret at Meow Wolf Grapevine

Meow Wolf will kick-off 2026 with the Cosmic Cabaret, a New Year’s Eve celebration that brings performance, music, and late-night energy into The Real Unreal. On December 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., the exhibition shifts into an after-hours environment. It’s shaped by Dallas–Fort Worth performers, roaming characters, and a countdown moment woven through the space.

Guests will have full access to explore Meow Wolf Grapevine at night while moving between live DJ sets, special entertainers, and unexpected encounters. The evening’s centerpiece is a feature performance by Nightshade Burlesque, the award-winning gothic and alternative troupe known across DFW for their bold, theatrical productions. Their showcase for the Cosmic Cabaret introduces a new series of acts created exclusively for the event.

“The Cosmic Cabaret is one of our favorite celebrations of the year,” said Jamie Weaver-Garia, General Manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine. “It is exciting to see The Real Unreal transform for a night filled with performance to begin the new year inside a space built for imagination.”

Peppercast will appear throughout the night with its real-time VR telepresence performers, creating live digital interactions that blend with the physical environment. Guests can also visit A Tarot Storyteller for readings as the new year approaches, while Circus Bitties performers bring movement and character to various realms of The Real Unreal.

This New Year’s Eve, a multi-DJ lineup will define the sound of the evening in The Real Unreal. Mars the DJ sets the tone in the lobby, DJ L A S creates an atmospheric lounge experience inside the Matt King Mystery Center, and DJ Bella Scratch leads the late-night momentum in Neon Kingdom. Each artist contributes their own style, allowing guests to experience different musical perspectives as they navigate the exhibition. As midnight nears, attendees will gather inside the exhibition for a shared countdown and a complimentary champagne toast to welcome the first moments of 2026.

Astra Lumina Night Walk

One of Dallas’ most enchanting after-dark experiences is returning. Astra Lumina, the acclaimed celestial night walk created by Moment Factory and co-presented with Fever, will once again transform the Trinity Forest Adventure Park into an immersive journey through light, sound, and starlit wonder. Guests can follow a 45 to 60-minute outdoor path, each filled with light installations, celestial projections, and an original astral soundscape that makes the entire walk feel transportive.

The magical Astra Lumina experience features: Nine Immersive Zones — Explore themed areas with striking light and sound installations, projections, and astral pathways that evoke wonder and awe. Family-Friendly Adventure — Designed for all ages, Astra Lumina offers a 45 to 60- minute night walk. Food and Beverage Available Onsite — Guests can enjoy snacks and beverages during their visit.

Celebrate NYE at Waterproof-the Statler Dallas

Guests who celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Statler Dallas will enjoy tropical-glam décor, neon energy, premium cocktails, Champagne towers and the best views the city has to offer as we count down under the skyline starting at 8 p.m. Take in spectacular views of fireworks as the clock strikes midnight, then continue the party until 2 a.m.

Headlining the night is DJ Grant Fisher, the touring DJ for country star Dustin Lynch, who will spin a high-energy, Miami-inspired soundtrack. DJ Grant’s sound is global — blending EDM, pop, rock, house, trap, hip-hop, Latin, Afrobeats, Indian and K-pop influences. His quick-mixing, high-energy sets make him one of the most in-demand touring DJs today.

Access to the heated rooftop pool is available to guests who purchase VIP or cabana experiences. There’ll be gas heaters at each cabana and guests will have complimentary blankets and towels available for use. These tickets also come with expedited entry and exclusive lounge areas. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets are available for $100 per person and include open bar from 8 to 10 p.m. General admission on the day of the event will be priced at $125 per person.

VIP Early Bird tickets are $220 per person and include premium open bar from 8 to 10 p.m., access to the VIP cash bar behind the DJ booth and pool access as mentioned above. Self-parking and valet are available for purchase. Rideshare is strongly recommended, or book a stay at The Statler to truly ring in 2026 in style. For more information, please visit waterproofdallas.com.

Doghaus invite you to start your night with expertly crafted Haus cocktails from our world-class bar program – curated in collaboration with top mixologists – and an extensive lineup of premium craft beers. Build your base with crave-worthy sharables designed to keep you fueled all night long. After midnight, recover the right way with our Hangover Smashburger or Borracho Bad-Ass Breakfast Burrito specials – your first winning combo of 2026.

Hotel ZaZa Dallas

Ring in 2026 at Hotel ZaZa Dallas with an enchanting black and white Masquerade Ball. Mask up, mingle, and toast to a sparkling New Year! The party will begin at 10 p.m. on December 31, featuring wine, beer, and cocktails, an hors d’oeuvres station, live entertainment, midnight countdown with bubbly toast, photo-ops, and bottle service. For those looking to wake up well-rested on January 1, Hotel ZaZa Dallas’s New Year’s Package includes overnight accommodations with 2 p.m. check-out on New Year’s Day as well as two tickets to the NYE party. For more info visit hotelzaza.com.

Perry’s Steakhouse will offer special holiday prix fixe menus on New Year’s Eve, starting at $99, with Rare & Well-Done options from $135. Holiday Feasts for Four will also be available to-go for New Year’s (Dec. 30–31) celebrations at home.

To welcome 2026, Perry’s opens on New Year’s Day with its signature 16 oz. Caramelized Prime Rib special for $59, offered alongside traditional New Year’s sides — available Dec. 29–Jan. 2 for $16 or complimentary on Jan. 1 with the purchase of two entrées (dine-in only).

Seasonal sips round out the experience at Bar 79®, including the fan-favorite Social Hour and a limited-time Holiday Sangria available through December. Guests can also take advantage of Perry’s annual gift card offer: receive a $25 Reward Card with every $125 in gift cards purchased.