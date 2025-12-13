Facebook

It’s Christmastime in DFW, and local restaurants and venues are offering special menus and events now through December 25, to help us celebrate in style.

The holidays are here and CRÚ Wine Bar & Bistro is setting the table for a cozy, elevated Christmas Eve dinner from 4-9 p.m. Dec. 24. Guests can indulge in a three-course prix fixe menu ($60) featuring festive favorites like lobster bisque, herb-roasted seabass, or Christmas Creme crème brûlée. The Christmas Eve menu will be available at all CRÚ locations, and à la carte ordering is also available. Reservations are recommended.

Perry’s Steakhouse offers several festive options, including a Christmas Eve dinner at any of their locations. A 3-Course Standard Menu and a 4-Course Rare and Well Done Menu. The 3-course menu is priced at $69 per person before 5:30 and $79 after 5:45 p.m. The Rare and Well Done Menu priced at $139 per person offers luxurious starters like Wagyu, King Crab, or Lobster Tail, entrées including Surf & Turf, Chateaubriand, or Lamb Chops, and desserts like Bananas Foster or Chocolate Crunch Tower. Available from 3 p.m.-close; reservations are required. Visit //perryssteakhouse.com/ for information.

Jason’s Deli’s Fall Flavors

Make Christmas Eve stress-free with Jason’s Deli’s Fall Flavors catering options, perfect for last-minute gatherings or family feasts. The Fall Flavors Sandwich Tray and Dessert Tray serve up seasonal favorites like the Harvest Turkey Sandwich, Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake, and Cranberry Walnut Cookies, while the Fall Flavors Catering Package combines it all with the Nutty Mixed-Up Salad to serve 10. Available through December 31. It’s the easiest way to feed the whole crew — no prep required. Visit jasonsdeli.com/ for more information.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is helping guests “Bring the Joy®” this holiday season with Bundtember — a celebration of seasonal flavors, festive decorations and thoughtful gifting. Make the holidays a little sweeter with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Peppermint Chocolate Chip flavor — a festive twist on a classic favorite, available Dec. 8–28 only while supplies last. It’s the perfect way to share a little extra joy with friends and family this Christmas. Visit nothingbundtcakes.com for more information.

Let Dog Haus handle the cooking and cleaning this holiday season. Order through the Haus Rewards app for individual meals or shareable bundles made to please. Dog Haus catering makes it easy to serve families, friends, and festive gatherings with flavor and ease. *Please check your local Dog Haus for modified holiday hours when dining in or ordering to-go. Please visit doghaus.com for more info.

Golden Corral’s Holiday Buffet

Celebrate the magic of the season with Golden Corral’s ultimate holiday buffet or enjoy the same festive flavors from the comfort of home with Holiday Meals To Go. Guests can savor holiday favorites like Whole-Roasted Turkey, Holiday Glazed Ham, and Bone-In Pork Roast, along with all the classic fixings that make Golden Corral a family tradition. Place your Christmas Eve pick-up orders by December 21 to bring the feast home. Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day hours all vary by location. Visit GoldenCorral.com for more information.

The Thompson Hotel Dallas, by Hyatt, invites guests of all ages for a festive brunch at Little Daisy. Meet special guest Santa Claus Dec 20 and 21, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Visit hyatt.com for more information.

Princi Italia Preston Royal or Plano features the White Truffle Festival through Dec. 23. Highlights include handcrafted dishes elevated with shaved white truffles, like White Truffle Mushroom Risotto, Lobster & Spinach Ricotta Ravioli, Cast Iron Seared Sea Scallops, and Pan Roasted Sea Bass. Guests can also enjoy curated “Three Wise Wine Pairings” designed to complement the richness of each dish.

On Christmas Eve, Princi Italia offers a festive truffle-focused menu perfect for gathering with family. Guests can choose from entrées such as Cast Iron Seared Sea Scallops, Veal Scallopini Parmigiana, or Pan Roasted Sea Bass, preceded by starters like Sea Scallops & White Truffle Risotto or Lobster & Spinach Ricotta Ravioli, and finished with a Warm Apple Crostata and seasonal wine selections. For details, please visit //princiitalia.com.

Christmastime at Dillas Quesadillas

Gift cards will be handed out from now through Dec. 31 for every last order-whether dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru, or catering. Dillas Quesadillas customers will receive a scratch-off card, and every single card is guaranteed to be a winner. Guests must hold onto their cards until January, when they can scratch them in front of a Dillas Team Member to reveal and redeem their prize.

Dillas Quesidillas is giving away more than $200,000 in prizes as part of its “Max Out the Season” campaign. Rewards include a $1,500 Amex gift card, an iPhone 17 Pro, free Dillas for a year, a Nordstrom shopping spree, Meta Glasses, a designer Mah Jong set, Turtle Box and JBL speakers, a curated game night basket, and an array of Dillas gift cards, food, and drinks. Visit dillas.com for more info.

Torchy’s Tacos is closing out the year with a pair of festive, flavor-packed new menu items that are perfect for holiday dining, sipping and celebrating. Now through the end of the month at all Torchy’s locations, guests can enjoy a brand-new Taco of the Month and a seasonal margarita perfect for toasting holiday cheer. For more information, visit torchystacos.com.

JW Steakhouse Christmas Eve Feast

This holiday season, JW Steakhouse invites guests to gather for a five course Christmas Eve prix fixe featuring scallop and caviar amuse-bouche. Dinner includes celeriac and apple soup, potato gnudi with citrus brown butter and sage, pan seared John Dory, and a choice of petite filet mignon or lamb osso bucco, followed by a Symphony of Holiday Desserts. A dedicated children’s menu includes kid-friendly starters, entrées and gelato for dessert. Available from 5:30-10 p.m. Dec. 24, priced at $125 per adult.

Guests are invited to savor a holiday-inspired buffet on Christmas Day, as children and the young at heart meet Santa. Food stations include local cheeses and charcuterie sliced to order, a seafood display with oysters, shrimp and crab legs, brunch bites like mini lobster rolls and avocado toast, an omelet station, sweet and savory crepes, a truffle pasta parmesan wheel, a Dallas Farmers Market salad bar, multiple carving stations and a dedicated kids section with mac and cheese bites, French toast sticks and more. Mini holiday desserts round out the experience.JW Steakhouse is located at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. Visit jwsteakhouse.com for more information.

Maple Leaf Diner Adds Festive Sips

To kick off the holiday season, Maple Leaf Diner features a brand-new lineup of festive sips, available now and running through the end of the year. These cozy, seasonal drinks are the perfect way for guests to warm up, indulge, and get into the holiday spirit.

This year’s holiday drink menu includes: French Toast Latte ($6.50) A decadent blend of steamed milk with cinnamon sauce, vanilla syrup, and espresso, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of maple syrup. Peppermint Hot Cocoa ($5) A nostalgic holiday favorite made with steamed hot chocolate, peppermint syrup, whipped cream, and peppermint candy sprinkles. Spiked Maple Nog ($10) A festive twist featuring amaretto, vodka, maple syrup, and rich eggnog, topped with cinnamon and a cinnamon stick. Please visit MLDiner.com for more info.

Mistletoe Lounge at Dallas Arboretum

A new pop-up bar, Mistletoe Lounge, is open for the holidays at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. The 21+ pop-up bar experience premieres during Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, offering adults a sophisticated retreat within the gardens and a fresh way to enjoy one of Dallas’ most beloved holiday traditions.

Located with a sweeping view of Night Glow by AURORA, the Arboretum’s new immersive light installation, the Mistletoe Lounge blends festive ambiance with curated cocktails, private seating, and exclusive guest perks. The concept was developed in response to visitor feedback seeking more elevated, adult-focused experiences and unique offerings that encourage return visits throughout the season. Visit dallasarboretum.org for more information.

Elm Street Cask & Kitchen at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Dallas is offering a lineup of festive specials throughout December. Featured drinks include: Cozy Holiday Trio – $6: Rich hot chocolate, warm spiced apple cider, and a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie make the perfect winter comfort meal. Decadent Bourbon Hot Chocolate and Spiked Spiced Apple Cider – $13: Each crafted with a spirited twist and infused with the warmth of the holidays. 12 Days of Cocktails | December 12–24: A rotating selection of discounted specialty cocktails to celebrate the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

Meow Wolf Grapevine invites you to bring your family and friends to help uncover new mysteries at The Real Unreal, where magical characters and performances from a cosmic phenomenon unfold around you. Phenomenomaly introduces these fabulous new characters and their wild adventures on weekends only through Jan. 4, 2026. This exciting new theatrical experience is included with your Meow Wolf tickets. For more info visit meeowolf.com.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa features special menus at several of its restaurants. Carbone is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with full à la carte menu, featuring signature classics and seasonal specialties in an elegant holiday setting. Carbone Vino: Open for Christmas with full à la carte menu in a cozy, festive atmosphere for holiday dinners and toasts. Sadelle’s: Open throughout Christmas week with full à la carte menu, perfect for cheerful brunches, pastries, and holiday cocktails.

Santa’s Landing Package is one of many special holiday packages available at Omni PGA Frisco now through January 4. It’s the magical place where Santa touches down on his whirlwind journey across the globe. After soaring through starry skies all night, Santa makes his official stop here to rest, recharge, and prepare for the next leg of his route. Decked out with cozy holiday décor, twinkling lights, and a sprinkle of North Pole magic—just like where he would really land his sleigh. The resort will feature two Santa’s Landing Suites (both Fairway Suites) which include: $100 resort credit; Holiday Welcome Amenity. For more information, please visit omnihotels.com.

Celebrate the season at West + Stone inside Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown. Their culinary team is rolling out two limited-time holiday menus featuring festive flavors, elevated presentations and special occasion dishes. Christmas Dinner highlights include Baked Boursin Dip ($16), French Onion Deviled Eggs ($14), and a show-stopping Prime Rib available in 8 oz ($44) or 12 oz ($64), served with twice-baked potato and grilled asparagus. Dessert brings a warm finish featuring Bread Pudding with whiskey caramel and candied pecans ($12). Visit westandstoneftworth.com for more information.