Cedar Hill ISD Honors HOOPLA Third Quarter Winners

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) A quartet of exceptional Cedar Hill High School employees were presented with Honoring Our Outstanding Paras, Lead Teachers and Administrators (HOOPLA) Awards on Tuesday morning.

A group of Cedar Hill ISD Administrators – with face masks and face shields – surprised Waterford Oaks Elementary SKILL Paraprofessional Shawanda Ivory, Collegiate Prep Elementary Second Grade Teacher Krystyna Johnson, Cedar Hill High School Executive Assistant Rosemary Villarreal and Cedar Hill High School Assistant Principal Keric McGowan in their respective classrooms or offices.

The honorees will receive a $50 gift card (courtesy of Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation) a door pennant, a social media meme/video announcement and recognition at a CHISD Board Meeting.

Waterford Oaks Physical Education Teacher Wayne Joseph nominated Ivory.

“Mrs. Ivory has stepped up and gone above and beyond for the SKILL Department and Waterford Oaks,” Joseph said. “Especially now during this trying time, she refuses to pass on a chance to make a difference.”

Johnson was nominated by Collegiate parent Demeatra Forbin-Spann.

“Ms. Johnson is a rock star,” Forbin-Spann said. “COVID has us all a little out of sorts, but Ms. Johnson’s dedication was beyond reproach. I’m thankful for her and the way she has helped my son.”

Villarreal, a proud Cedar Hill High School graduate, was nominated by Cedar Hill High School Early College Academy Associate Principal Traci Bragg.

“She is truly giving back to the community by connecting scholars to dual credit opportunities,” Bragg said. “She has established a working relationship with Dallas College and is a vital member of our campus team. You will often find her cheering on the Longhorns at games. Our building simply could not run without her.”

CHISD Communications shared Mr. McGowan’s inspirational story of overcoming personal tragedy and homelessness to become a successful educator.

He was nominated by fellow administrator, Shanta Mackey, the Associate Principal of Academics.

“What makes Mr. McGowan an excellent candidate for this award is his desire and dedication to building leadership capacity with others as well as himself,” Mackey said. “While Mr. McGowan carries the title of Assistant Principal, you may find him being a custodian in the cafeteria, a security guard in the hallways, a cross guard during morning arrival and after school dismissal a counselor at all times, a cheerleader at games and extracurricular activities, a maintenance man when things are in need of repair and a comedian when you just need to laugh.”

