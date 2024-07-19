Cedar Hill History Museum Presents Peters Colony Program July 20

Facebook

Cedar Hill Museum of History invites the public to attend an interesting program presented by the Dallas County Pioneers Association President, Mike Judd, and Historian M.C. Toyer. The historians will bring a special program, “Stories of the Pioneers,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20. The program will be held on the lower level of the Traphene Hickman Library.

M.C. Toyer will chronicle the history of the Peters Colony and Mike Judd will share stories of the area’s earliest settlers.

The Peters Colony

A descendant of the Dallas pioneer Beeman and Glover families, M.C. Toyer attended schools in Wheatland and Oak Cliff. He is an Army veteran and semi-retired carpenter. The Three Forks region of North Texas, which includes the Peters Colony, is his primary research interest. He has written and published several articles on the subject.

Mike Judd is a graduate of the University of North Texas and has been a financial crimes investigator for a large downtown Dallas bank since 2007. His interest in Dallas County history led him to the Pioneer Association.

Cedar Hill Museum of History

Karen Aruda is President of the Board of the Cedar Hill Museum of History. The museum was recently able to add more events and exhibitions after their April move into the beautiful new Traphene Hickman Library. The museum is conveniently located near the main entrance of the library, and features a wide variety of displays with information about the history of the region.

Cedar Hill was founded around 1846 by a small group of settlers from the Peters Colony, who were attracted by its natural beauty and the rocky slopes providing a panoramic lookout for protection from intruders. The Cedar Hill Museum of History is now located in a new, permanent home in the Cedar Hill Library, Museum, and Signature Park complex at 450 Pioneer Trail. For more information, please visit cedarhillmuseum.org.