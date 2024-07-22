Raise a Glass: Surprising Health Benefits of Tequila to Toast on National Tequila Day

Kristin Barclay
astral tequila bottles

Did you know that sipping on tequila might be good for you? True story, friends. As we gear up to celebrate National Tequila Day, let’s raise a glass to the surprising health benefits of this beloved Mexican spirit. Not only is tequila a party starter, but it also packs a punch for health perks. From aiding digestion to helping with weight loss, and even supporting bone health, tequila has some impressive tricks up its sleeve. Its natural sugars, agavins, act like dietary fiber, helping lower blood sugar and keep you feeling full. Plus, the prebiotics in tequila can make your gut happier than a mariachi band at a fiesta. So, let’s celebrate National Tequila Day and toast to good health!

Tequila is classified into five categories based on the aging process:

Blanco (unaged)
Joven (a blend of Blanco and aged tequila)
Reposado (aged 2-12 months)
Añejo (aged 1-3 years)
Extra Añejo (aged over 3 years).

Cocktail Recipes Featuring Tequila

Astral Tequila is a favorite because they use 100% Blue Weber Agave and upcycle their spent agave fibers (bagazo) to make adobe bricks.

Chili Mango

Chili Mango margarita

Ingredients:

1.5oz Astral Tequila Blanco
1oz Fresh Lime Juice
1oz Fresh Mango Puree
Sliced Jalapeño
Garnish: Chili Salt Rim + Lime Wedge

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and slightly muddle. Add ice, shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass rimmed with chili salt. Garnish with a lime wedge.

 

Solar Flare

Astral tequila bottle and cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5oz Astral Tequila Reposado
0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.75oz Homemade Grenadine
Over medium-high heat, combine 1 cup of pomegranate juice with one cup of sugar in a saucepan. Simmer until sugar is dissolved and cool.
2 Dashes Hot Sauce
Sparkling Wine to top
Garnish: Mint Sprig

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Add Astral Tequila Reposado, lime juice, grenadine and hot sauce into an ice-filled shaker and shake for six to eight seconds. Add sparkling wine to the shaker and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.

 

Strawberry Moon

strawberry cocktail with Astral tequila bottle
Photo credit Astral Tequila

Ingredients:

1.5oz Astral Tequila Añejo
0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5oz Simple Syrup
2 Cubed Strawberries
Ginger Beer to top

Garnish: Mint Sprig + Strawberry

Glassware: Highball Glass

Preparation: Add Astral Tequila Añejo, lime juice, simple syrup and cubed strawberries to a shaker and muddle. Add ice to the shaker and shake for 6 to 8 seconds. Add ginger beer to the shaker and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with a strawberry and mint sprig.

GHOST Tequila

Initially, I was intimidated by the idea of tequila with ghost peppers. But, to quote the “Ghostbusters” theme song, ‘I ain’t afraid of no ghost’. GHOST tequila is made with 100% blue agave tequila with a pinch of Ghost pepper. Unlike other peppers, ghost peppers give a quick hit of heat followed by a fruity, smooth finish. The heat isn’t overpowering and the finish is smooth. GHOST Tequila is available in both blanco and reposado, and after trying both, I’m obsessed. The reposado’s flavor and subtle heat is best enjoyed neat and the blanco is perfect for ranch water, spicy watermelon margaritas and more.

 

SPICY WATERMELON CUCUMBER MARGARITA

watermelon cucumber margarita
Photo courtesy Ghost Tequila

Ingredients
1.5 oz Ghost Tequila
.75 oz Lime Juice (to taste)
.50 oz Cucumber Syrup
.75 oz Watermelon Purée

Preparation
Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice. Shake vigously. Strain into ice-filled, Tajín Salt Rim glass.

 

Pantalones Reposado Tequila– 100% Agave Aged in American Oak Barrels for 9 months (winner of double gold SIP Awards)

The Grill Master’s Apron

peach colored cocktail with mint garnish
Photo courtesy Pantalones

Ingredients
1.5 oz Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila
1.5 oz Grilled Peach Syrup
1 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Orange Liqueur
Mint (for garnish)
Smoked Salt & Tajin (for rim)

Instructions

Cut one fresh peach in half, remove the pit, and grill with the skin facing up for 2-3 minutes. Give that peach some grill marks like you know your way around the fire pit. Once it has some streaks of success, remove the skin, muddle, and strain the juice into your shaker. In your shaker, add Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, lime juice, orange liqueur, and ice. Shake until your apron comes loose. Take your cocktail glass and run a lime across the rim. Dip the edge of your glass into the smoked salt and Tajin, fill the glass with ice, and pour your sweet peach sensation over ice. Top off with mint.

 

Kristin Barclay
