Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Celebrates Families with Back-to-School Bash

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 16, 2024) – Tanger Outlets Fort Worth invites shoppers to kick off the start of the school season in style with its Back-to-School Blast on Saturday, Aug. 10 from noon – 3 p.m., which also coincides with Texas’ Tax-Free Holiday, Aug. 9 -11. While shopping the latest looks and best deals from top brands including Nike, Crocs and Gap, families can celebrate with an array of fun-filled activities, games, giveaways and more.

Visitors can also donate new school supplies, school clothes and shoes in partnership with United Way of Denton County to help local Northwest ISD students in need prepare for a successful school year. For a complete list of accepted donations, please visit tanger.com/fortworth under the event listing.

Tanger’s dynamic mix of leading brands and local shops showcases the latest trends and classic styles for students of all ages to put their best foot forward in the classroom – all at unmatched value. TangerClub adds even more savings with exclusive deals for members, including the Back-to-School TangerStyle offering, available Aug. 1 – 25. For a complete list of sale offerings, please visit tanger.com/fortworth/deals

WHAT: Tanger Fort Worth Back-to-School Blast, Stuff the Bus Donation Drive and Tax- Free Holiday



​Families are invited to celebrate the start of the school season with savings, fun-filled activities and more

WHEN:

Tax Free Shopping Weekend

​Friday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​Saturday, Aug. 10: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​Sunday, Aug. 11: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Stuff the Bus Donation Drive

​Friday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

​Saturday, Aug.10: noon – 3 p.m.

Back to School Blast

​Saturday, Aug. 10

​noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: ​ Tanger Fort Worth

​Center Court near Polo Ralph Lauren

​15853 N. Freeway

​Fort Worth, TX 76177

HOW: ​ This event is FREE and open to the public.

Connect with Tanger Fort Worth on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit tanger.com/fortworth.