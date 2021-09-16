Cedar Hill High School to Host Auto Show on October 2, Entries Are Open

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Prizes Awarded To Top 80 Contestants

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Career & Technical Education (CTE) Department will sponsor the Second Annual Auto Show in the Cedar Hill High School Parking Lot from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Aaron Kennedy, Cedar Hill High School Graphic Arts Teacher and the reigning CHHS Teacher of the Year, is one of the teachers coordinating the event.

“This event is a way for a large community to come together to support our career and technology scholars,” Kennedy said. “The auto show is a massive all encompassing project that requires the collaboration of many of our pathways. Scholars from Graphics, Welding, Business, Marketing, Health Care, and more will all work together for a common goal.”

“Scholars were inspired by our last show when they saw support from people of every background. This support wasn’t just from Cedar Hill, as we had entries from across the state and a few out of state entries”

The Auto Show will feature up to 500 cars, trucks and motorcycles. The inaugural Cedar Hill Auto Show, in 2019, had approximately 200 vehicles. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A $20 entry fee will benefit CTE Scholar Organizations, and prizes will be presented to the Top 80 contestants.

The Auto Show is open to any car, truck or motorcycle owner.

“At the 2019 Show, we had everything from a Tractor with a V8 engine, to a Rolls Royce,” Kennedy said. “If it has an engine and drives, we want it there. “👍