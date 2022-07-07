Cedar Hill Groundbreaking for New Library This Saturday

Facebook

Cedar Hill invites everyone to join the festivities Saturday, July 9 at the groundbreaking for the new state-of-the-art 42,000 square foot Library, Museum, and Signature Park. The official groundbreaking starts at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Upton Blvd. and Pioneer Trail. A community-wide celebration follows, and features a variety of family-friendly activities from 9 a.m.-12 noon.

Parking is available in the JC Penney lot across the street from the event. Crossing guards will assist those crossing the street, and golf carts are available onsite for anyone needing special assistance.

Free food, snow-cones, popcorn and water, plus a cooling station, are available at the event. A variety of family activities, giveaways, outdoor games, and crafts, and City of Cedar Hill and community vendors will also be onsite. Learning stations that provide detailed information about the construction of the library, museum, and park are also available.

Cedar Hill Library Project Approved in 2017

In 2017, the citizens of Cedar Hill approved the Premier Library, Museum, and Signature park project for funding. At 42,000 square feet, the new library is four time as large as the current library. The expected day of completion for the project is 2024.

Aranda Bell, Director of Library Services at the Zulu B Wylie Public Library, said there are 15 members of the library staff. They are enthusiastically planning more programs and more community outreach for the new library.

“We are excited to offer digital media and recording studio classes, storytelling, entrepreneurship, ESL and makerspace classes and events (at the new library),” she said.

“We plan to host community literacy and cultural outreach events throughout the year such as Scare on the Square, National Library Card Sign Up Month Pop-ups, MLK Community Celebration and Peace March, Cinco de Mayo Celebrations, and more,” Director Bell said.

“The library will include a museum of history, social café, rooftop event space deck, and connections to the Signature Park and trail,” she added. “We look forward to everyone growing with us!”

The Zulu B. Wylie Public Library offers free library cards to anyone with a photo ID. They also offer virtual cards.

Director of Library Services

Aranda Bell is the Director of Library Services at the Zula B. Wylie Public Library. She has worked in public education in both Kansas and Texas. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Kansas State University with a minor in American Ethnic Studies. Bell also holds a Masters of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership from Northwood University.

Aranda oversees all library programs and services for families in the Cedar Hill community and has over 18 years of professional experience in public service. She is most passionate about building relationships and making connections with others.

For more information about the Zulu B. Wylie Pubic Library, please call 972-291-7323. For more information about the groundbreaking events July 9, please visit cedarhilltx.com.