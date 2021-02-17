Cause of Duncanville Townhome Fire Under Investigation

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Duncanville Fire Department, with Assistance from Grand Prairie, DeSoto, Lancaster, Ovilla and Midlothian Respond to Structure Fire

Duncanville, TX (February 16, 2021 – A call came in to the Southwest Regional Call Center

(SWRCC) at 3:18 PM alerting the Duncanville Fire Department of a fire at 1408 Crosspointe near Wheatland Road and Clark Road. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:19 PM.

Duncanville Fire was assisted by Grand Prairie, DeSoto, Lancaster, Ovilla and Midlothian in combating the blaze.

Duncanville is part of an automatic regional response with Cedar Hill, Lancaster, and DeSoto totaling nine fire stations who work together to provide assistance. The goal is to make sure that four engines respond to incidents like the townhouse fire that occurred Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Seven of the twelve townhome units were impacted by the fire with three destroyed, three with heavy damage, and one with smoke damage. Emergency Management Operations was on-site and worked to assist the residents with finding shelter, but most were able to make arrangements to stay with family or friends. The Red Cross has been provided contact information for all impacted to help in providing additional assistance and has already been in contact.

The fire was brought under control at 10:28 PM and the alarm ended at 3:05 AM with no injuries reported. Fire personnel remain at the scene to continue with fire watch and deal with any potential hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

