Carter’s Kids & Chuck E. Cheese Build Playground for Dallas School

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Carter’s Kids, a nonprofit founded by TV star Carter Oosterhouse, and Chuck E. Cheese, the ultimate destination for kids’ birthday parties and every day fun, are building a new playground for the children who attend KIPP Destiny Elementary School. The school serves 400 kids, and is located at 3663 W. Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas.

“Our first playground builds are part of our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve and the wellbeing of kids everywhere,” said CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry. “This partnership expands our reach beyond our restaurants to help kids stay active, encourage imagination and aid in kids’ cognitive, social and physical development through play”

CARTER’S KIDS

The nonprofit builds and develops community and school playgrounds and parks in underserved areas. They hope to encourage physical fitness and ensure that every child has access to a fun, safe place to play. Since Carter’s Kids was founded in 2006, the organization has enriched communities all over the country by building almost 90 long-lasting playgrounds in 22 states. Providing recreational spaces for kids to have fun, be active and create new friendships and memories, Carter’s Kids playgrounds are enjoyed by thousands of children every day across the country. This will be the 86th playground built by Carter’s Kids since Oosterhouse started the nonprofit in 2006.

CHUCK E. CHEESE

CEC is expanding play beyond its four walls to provide a fun, safe, inclusive place Where Every Kid Can Be A Kid. A school in Pasadena was the first recipient of Chuck E. Cheese’s Playground Project initiative, bringing fun and safe playgrounds to deserving communities across the county with Carter’s Kids. Chuck E. Cheese proudly serves in the Pasadena community, as well as in Dallas, where the second playground was built in May.

KIPP TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

KIPP is an open-enrollment, public, tuition-free charter school network of 59 schools with nearly 32,000 pre-K-12 students across the state. Together with our families and communities, we create joyful, academically excellent schools that prepare our students to pursue any path they choose — college, career, and beyond — so they can lead fulfilling lives and build a more just world.