Carnival! presented by Garland Civic Theatre Sept. 9-25

Carnival!, a delightful musical by Bob Merrill, Michael Stewart, Helen Deutsch & Gower Champion, is presented by Garland Civic Theatre

at Granville Arts Center September 9-25. Acclaimed for its magic, simplicity, and compassion, Carnival! is a bittersweet fairy tale about a naïve French girl infatuated with a troubled puppeteer in a traveling show. Based on the 1953 film Lili, the musical boasts a charming Bob Merrill score, including the hit song “Love Makes the World Go Round.”

“The musical Carnival! is very special to me,” says Director Patty Granville. “It was the very first musical I produced for Garland Summer Musicals in 1983, and that production was directed by Buff Shurr, who appeared in the Broadway production as Marco the Magnificent. This production of Carnival! will be very exciting. The voices are magnificent and we also will be featuring professional aerial performers!”

Creative Staff and crew members include Director Patty Granville, Music Director-Jon Schweikhard, Choreographers- Nick Leos and Patty Granville, and Aerial Choreography- Truett Adams. Stage Manager- Cheryl Pellett, Set Design- Theresa Clapper and Wendy Woode, Lighting Design- Hank Baldree, Set Construction- Amanda Gonzales, Collin Day, Mason Korger, and Cas Boone, and Sound-Jeff Roper.

Carnival Cast Members

Donna Marie Knight as Lilli; Brandon Borick as Paul; Jeremy Duncan as Jacquot; David Tinney as Schlegal; Whitney Golin as Rosalie; Steve Golin as Marco the Magnificent; Michael Said as Grobert; and Troy Murray as Dr Glass. Roustabouts are Erik Ho, Jonathan Luce, Devin Johnson, Michael Said and Troy Murray. Arialists are Truett Adams, Allison Larrea, and Jenna Malisheski.

Emma Triana is the Dance Captain. Dancers are Emma Triana, Adelina Clamser; and Carly Mitchell. Fortune teller is Rachel Vines, clowns are BJ Austin and Bella Ritter.

Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission and can be purchased at the Box Office (972-205-2790) or online at garlandcivic.org. Special ticket pricing for groups and students available.

Garland Civic Theatre

Garland Civic Theatre is proud to be the oldest community theater in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. For fifty-five years, Garland Civic Theatre has provided high quality theatrical programs to educate, to entertain, and to enrich the lives of its community. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit garlandcivic.org or call the box office at 972-205-2790. Performances are held at the Granville Arts Center, 300 North 5th Street in Garland.