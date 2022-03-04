“Something Rotten” at Garland Civic Theatre

Facebook

“Something Rotten” opens at Garland Civic Theatre with their regional premiere of the hilarious musical at Granville Arts Center March 11-27. The outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce was created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell.

“Something Rotten” was lauded by audiences and critics, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.” Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of “The Bard,” the wildly popular William Shakespeare. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Director Patty Granville

The musical is directed by Patty Granville, with musical direction by Mark Mullino and choreography by Kelly McCain.

“I can’t wait for North Texas audiences to see this show,” says director Patty Granville. “Something Rotten is one of those shows that gets you excited about theater all over again. We’ve been waiting to do this show for two years and the energy of this cast is phenomenal. This show is not to be missed!”

“Something Rotten” Cast Members

Cast members include Aaron Gallagher (Nick Bottom) with Understudy Brandon Borick; Hayden Lopez (Nigel Bottom) with Understudy Kyle Rehme; and Bryan Brooks as Shakespeare. Caren Sharpe-Herbst plays Bea Bottom, with Understudy Donna Marie Knight.

Additional cast members include Lauren Urso (Portia) and Understudy Hope Englestad. David Tinney plays Nostredamus, and Brandon Borick is The Minstrel with Understudy Brady Suggs. Hunter Lewis is Brother Jeremiah with Understudy Josh Hepola.

Bard Boys: Brandon Borick, Kyle Rehme, Peter W, and Robbie Mosley. Shylock is played by Phill Alford, and Lord Clapham by Jacob Catalano. The Female Ensemble members are Donna Marie Knight (Dance Captain), Emma Triana, Allison Larrea, Adelina Clamser, Hope Englstad, and Abby Neill. The Theatre Troupe members are Juan Perez, Josh Hepola, Timothy Turner-Parrish, and Brady Suggs.

Show times for “Something Rotten” are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets cost $20 for general admission and can be purchased at the Box Office (972-205-2790) or online at garlandcivic.org. Special ticket pricing for groups and students are available.

Garland Civic Theatre

As the oldest community theater in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Garland Civic Theatre has provided high quality theatrical programs to educate, to entertain, and to enrich the lives of its community for over 54 years. For more information, please visit garlandcivic.org.