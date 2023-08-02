Facebook

90-day Burn Bans are active across our area, including Dallas, Ellis, Johnson and Tarrant Counties. There are currently 163 counties with burn bans, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

These ordinances prohibit outdoor burning in unincorporated parts of each county – whereas outdoor burning is often prohibited within city limits by standard ordinances.

These bans last for 90 days or until otherwise canceled and are put in place when weather conditions – in this case, the combination of low humidity, high heat and worsening drought – make conditions favorable for fires to quickly start and easily spread.

Red Flag Warnings including Johnson and Tarrant Counties are also in effect through 1:00 am tomorrow morning.

Yesterday, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 7 new requests for assistance on wildfires that burned 246.8 acres across the state.

Nine out of ten wildfires are human caused. When your county is under a burn ban, residents should avoid outdoor activities that may cause a spark, this includes welding, grinding, and using heavy machinery.

FAQ Burn Ban

Can I grill during a burn ban?

Yes, you can cook with an open flame outdoors during a burn ban, however the flames must be completely enclosed in the cooking device.

What is the penalty for violating a Burn Ban in Texas?

It is a Class C misdemeanor to knowingly or intentionally violate a prohibition or restriction established by a burn ban order. Local Government Code §352.081. Punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

Does a burn ban include fireworks in Texas?

While fireworks aren’t an exception to the rule, the state burn-ban statute does not mention fireworks. The only way counties can ban fireworks is by declaring a local disaster, which requires authorization from the governor