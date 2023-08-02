Dallas Arboretum’s Labor Day Features Live Music, Tastings and Sneak Peek of Autumn at the Arboretum

Facebook

Sept. 2-4 are Kelley Family Days Providing Free Entrance to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden with Paid Admission

The Dallas Arboretum invites the public to visit its 66 acre garden during Labor Day weekend, the official “end” of summer. Visitors can bring a picnic or purchase food while they enjoy live music, events and STEM activities.

Visitors can get a sneak peek at the construction of the 18th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, with 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash sourced from West Texas’ Floydada. This year’s theme, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown™, includes imaginative pumpkin houses and vignettes featuring these beloved characters. This fall festival runs Sept. 16 to Nov. 5.

Kelley Family Days are Sept. 2-4, so visitors who purchase a general garden ticket will receive complimentary entrance to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. A special thanks to the Kelley family for underwriting the cost.

A Tasteful Place, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Taste the daily free samples of the “hero” vegetable.

See what plants are growing in the potager gardens, and be inspired to start a home garden.

September 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. One Day Bakery, demonstration and sale

Jeanne’s Pavilion, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Local musicians play piano at Jeanne’s Pavilion, the perfect picnic area to enjoy live music and stay cool in the summer shade.

September 2: Jacqueline Hubbell

September 3: Adriana Cordero

September 4: Music Starz Studios

Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn, 2-4 p.m.

DFW’s best party bands play while guest can dance the afternoon away or bask in the sun or shade.

September 2: Matthew Banks, Jazz

September 3: Party Machine, Emerald City Band

September 4: Low Key Colors, Rock Classics

Children’s Activities:

September 2-4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Country Critters Petting Zoo (Pecan Grove)

September 4, 10-11 a.m. Window to the Wild shows off birds and talking about their jobs in nature (Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn)

Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Learn the science behind making the best bubbles, and enjoy bubble activities all weekend long.

STEM Stops: Bubbling with Excitement

8/21-9/4

12 p.m. • Bubble Paintings

1:30 p.m. • Eco-Bubble Snakes

3:30 p.m. • Float your Boat

Walne Family Discovery Lab

10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

8/28-9/4 Walking on Water

OmniGlobe: OmniOutlook

11 a.m.

OmniGlobe Presentation: Exoplanets

2:30 p.m.

Little Adventurers Activities: Storytime

10:30 a.m.

9/2-4 The Most Magnificent Thing by Ashley Spires

For more information on the Children’s Adventure Garden, visit here.

Food Options and Picnics Welcome

Guests are welcome to bring their own food or purchase food onsite. Window food service is available at the Terrace Café presented by Gil’s Elegant Catering and includes a selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, snacks, drinks and adult beverages. Gil’s Elegant Catering also offers $4 brownie sundaes, $2 hot dogs and root beer floats at the Terrace Café all weekend.

Restaurant DeGolyer is also open for visitors daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A three-course seated tea at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. is also available with advanced registration: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/visitor-information/dining/seated-tea/, email teas@dallasarboretum.org or call 214.515. 6615.

Tickets:

Advanced timed tickets are required for entry to the Arboretum by calling 214-515-6615 or visiting the website at https://www.dallasarboretum.org/. General garden admission is $10 for adults, seniors 65 and older and children 2-12. Admission is free for Arboretum members and children under two. Parking is $11 (paid in advance) or $15 at the gate.

About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden:

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The garden is also home of the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. It is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA, Channel 8 is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum. Timed tickets are required and can be purchased online at www.dallasarboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615.