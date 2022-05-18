Bolder Adventure Park Is Bringing Family Adventures To Grand Prairie

Facebook

Grand Prairie Residents Are Eager For Adventure

Texans love the outdoors. However, the unpredictable weather in the Lone Star State can keep that enjoyment from being a year-round thing.

Soon that will no longer be a challenge for North Texans as Bolder Adventure Park is on target to open toward the end of the summer. The 66,000 square feet domed facility will be a new addition to EpicCentral in Grand Prairie.

Paul Fontinelli, the founder and owner of Bolder Adventure Park, said an exact opening date is still to be determined pending the completion of construction. But updates will be posted on all of their social media accounts and website (https://bolderpark.com/).

And when it does open, it will feature a plethora of outdoor activities – indoors. Visitors can enjoy rock climbing, zip lines, via ferrata (metal rungs, ladders or permanently fixed safety wire as a means of crossing otherwise tricky and steep rocky terrain), ropes courses, tubing slides, synthetic ice skating, adventure nets, and a whole lot more.

There’s even going to be indoor paintball without the paint.

“Bolder is a great addition because it brings a unique experience for guests that complements the already impressive list of venues at EpicCentral,” Fontinelli said.

“EpicCentral was designed by the City of Grand Prairie to offer its citizens a truly epic experience for entertainment and dining, and Bolder Adventure Park aligns with that mission.”

Destination Family Entertainment Experience

Fontinelli said Bolder will be a great compliment to the indoor water park, Epic Waters, which will offer guests the ability to have a multi-day experience at EpicCentral. They can visit the water park one day and Bolder the next as a stay-cation or destination family entertainment experience.

And, he added, Bolder Adventure Park is truly a one-of-a-kind indoor entertainment facility that will be a destination venue for guests.

“Based on the unique list of attractions, the size of the facility, and the fact that there is not another park like it in the United States, Bolder will attract guests from all over the region and country,” he said.

Pricing To Be Announced

In all, EpicCentral is a 172-acre park site located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex off George W. Bush Tollway (Highway 161). Along with Epic Waters, it is home to the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building, The Summit recreation center for adults ages 50-plus, The Epic recreation, and the all-inclusive playground Playgrand Adventures. Amenities include five lakes, a grand lawn, boardwalk, and pad sites for future retail opportunities.

Bolder will be open seven days a week, with operating hours varying throughout the seasons. Admission costs are still being finalized, but Bolder will offer guests a range of admission options depending on the level of adventure that they are looking for, and which attractions they want to experience.

Fontinelli said most likely there will be three tiers of pricing, depending on how many adventure attractions a guest wants to experience. Bolder will also offer annual passes.