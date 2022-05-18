Midlothian ISD Selects New Officers, Updates Dress Code

Facebook

Midlothian ISD Trustees Swear In Mike Dillow and Jessica Ward

MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian ISD Trustees were sworn in Monday night following the election earlier this month.

Bobby Soto, who did not win his seat back was recognized by the board for his service from 2019 to 2022. He received a standing ovation from the crowd regarding his service on the ISD school board.

Soto thanked his wife in a sentimental speech “thank you for your support during the challenging times,” he said.

He also thanked his children for their sacrifice, and he thanked the teachers, administration, superintendent, the community, and his fellow trustees.

“I had a front row seat to the love, care and deep concern that each of you have for our students and I am humbled to have served alongside you for the past three years,” he Soto. “You inspire me.”

Soto also recognized the two incoming trustees and said he would be cheering everyone on from the stands and will also be MISD proud.

Tami Tobey Elected Board President

Trustee officers were voted in for the new term. Tami Tobey was voted in as President in a 4 – 3 vote. Presiding President Gary Vineyard took the Vice-President seat in a 4 – 3 and, Eduardo Gonzalez will be the Secretary after a 6 -1 decision.

“I’m happy to serve the board wherever l am needed,” Vineyard said. “Serving as Vice President means being ready to step in and support the President’s role if the President is unavailable or can’t be present at a gathering or scheduled meeting.”

Student Dress Code 2022-2023

A much talked about vote passed 5 – 2 regarding the proposed Student Dress Code for the 2022-23 School Year.

The agenda item read “Campus behavior coordinators have met with campus student leadership councils to discuss modifications to the student dress code for the 2022-2023 school year. Student and campus administration input was shared and discussed with the District Leadership Team.”

The item was presented at the last board meeting relating to the language on the proposed Dress Code but was held for vote until Monday night.

Gonzalez spoke about the item and said, “I spoke with some concern about it [at the earlier meeting].” He said he kept seeing the specification about the who and the mention of a gender-neutral dress code. He said he had been researching this and trying to look at the pros and cons.

Gonzalez said he is an educator and in touch with students. He said it is his job to educate, not question their backgrounds. He reminded that over the years there have been a number of dress code violations that are now acceptable.

“The universal message is acceptance,” Gonzalez stressed.

In 2020 it was decided to leave the dress code alone, but the district made changes anyway.

Gonzalez said, “I have to be honest; I am having a hard time accepting a gender-neutral dress code.”

He said he believed the board was allowing too much freedom.

Gender Specific vs. Gender Neutral

There was a motion made to pass the dress code and a second at which time Gonzalez said he would like to make an amendment to the motion. He wanted the district to implement a gender specific dress code.

The motion for the amendment was also seconded, but trustees had to vote on the original item first, which received the majority vote thus making the amendment Gonzalez presented void.

“As with any vote, there will be times where opinions disagree resulting in a mixed vote. The 5-2 vote for next year’s dress code was an example of that. We respect each other’s opinions and will continue to work together for the betterment of MISD,” Vineyard concluded.