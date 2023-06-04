BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Largest-Ever “Empty the Shelters”, New Home For Almost 18k Pets

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Grand Rapids, MI, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 17,794 shelter pets went from kennels to couches during BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest-ever “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event. The Foundation’s spring national event in partnership with Dogtopia, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing pet services franchise, took place at 364 participating shelters in 45 states.

To provide additional support to shelters seeking critical relief from overcrowding and to ensure as many pets as possible found homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored adoption fees from May 1-15. During this event, 7,531 cats and 10,263 dogs were adopted from participating shelters. An additional 7,437 pets were also saved by “Empty the Shelters”—transported to shelters thanks to newly open space—bringing the total number of pets impacted to 25,231!

“We are truly grateful to every adopter who opened their heart and home to a pet during a time when shelters nationwide are experiencing unprecedented challenges.” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Increased owner surrenders due to evictions and housing restrictions, lack of access to veterinary care and financial challenges brought on by inflation are contributing to increased length of stays for many highly adoptable pets. Our partnership with Dogtopia allowed us to host this event at more organizations than ever before, helping nearly 1,200 pets to be adopted daily at 364 organizations in 45 states—a new record for our ‘Empty the Shelters’ event! We are thrilled so many pets found loving homes thanks to this lifesaving partnership!”

Adoptions took place at participating shelters nationwide from Hawaii to New York. These heartwarming adoption stories featured pets of all breeds, abilities, and ages receiving much-deserved second chances. Extra special adoption moments included pets who had been waiting months or even years for adoption, bonded pairs of pets going home together, and senior cats and dogs getting a chance to live out their Golden Years with adoring families.

“Dogtopia is proud to have been able to help make this year’s Spring’ Empty the Shelters’ event the largest ever. The ability to bring forever homes to these dogs is core to our noble cause, and with BISSELL Pet Foundation, we were able to enhance the lives of thousands of dogs and their new families,” said Neil Gill, President and CEO of Dogtopia. “As Dogtopia works with families to create better canine citizens, we witness how dogs truly have the power to positively change our world.”

“Empty the Shelters” cannot continue growing without donor support. Every donation to BISSELL Pet Foundation is maximized to reach more pets in more communities through the Foundation’s lifesaving programs. To make a gift or learn more about BISSELL Pet Foundation, visit https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/.