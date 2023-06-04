FAN EXPO Dallas rolls out the red carpet all weekend long from June 9th through June 11th

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS — During the three-day pop culture extravaganza that is FAN EXPO Dallas , the fun doesn’t end when the show floor closes, or even before it opens. FAN EXPO Dallas is upping their game to deliver some of the coolest after-parties and special experiences to ensure every fan’s schedule is stacked all weekend long.

“Tickets are selling fast,” says Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO HQ. “This year, we have so many new and exciting ways to engage all fandoms around the clock!” Some of the featured events include:

Jay and Silent Bob Get Old

Friday, June 9, 2023, at 9:00 pm, Tickets start at $29

Come join your fave stars from Clerks as Kevin Smith (Silent Bob) and Jason Mewes (Jay) sign autographs, take pictures (as themselves and in character), answer fan questions, and maybe make a quick stop at Quick Stop.

An Evening With Hayden Christensen

Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Join Anakin Skywalker himself for our Special FAN EXPO Dallas Event, An Evening with Hayden Christensen .

Official FAN EXPO Dallas Saturday After Party

Boot up, jack in, and prepare to enter The Grid…The Matrix…The Upside Down…The Galaxy Far, Far Away at the Official FAN EXPO Dallas Saturday After Party! Featuring an immersive themed role-playing quest with live characters throughout the arcade, +140 arcade games & pinball on “Free Play,” ’80s / ’90s Dance Party, a themed stage performance, and a cosplay contest, you’re sure to have an amazing evening.

WHERE: Free Play Arcade – Dallas | 3015 Gulden Ln, Dallas, TX 75212

WHEN: 8 PM – 2 AM

Tickets are only $20

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Screening

Friday, June 9, 2023, at 9 pm

Feeling the Force within after meeting Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter, and James Arnold Taylor? Keep your Jedi training going by joining us for a special screening of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008). The screening will take place Friday, June 9 at 9 pm, right after the Star Wars: The Clone Wars cast panel at 8 pm and is included with your ticket.

Official Friday After-Hours Meet-up

The fun doesn’t stop when the show closes! Connect with fellow fans, enjoy delicious cocktails, and keep the party going at the Official FAN EXPO Dallas Friday Meetup presented by Disco, TX & Jams Wallace.

WHERE: Double D’s Bar | 1404 N Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207

WHEN: Friday, June 9 at 9:30 PM

Admission is FREE

In addition to these after-hours events, FAN EXPO Dallas is hosting unique curated events throughout the weekend including:

Maid Café

Konnichiwa! Maid Café Mikkusu welcomes FAN EXPO Dallas attendees to experience an actual Akihabara-style maid café presentation similar to the ones in Japan. Your ticket for this all-ages event includes your choice of coffee or tea, a Maid Café Mikkusu decal, a kawaii meet and greet with the maids, a short stage performance, games, and other immersive elements. You can also purchase a DELUXE ticket (limited availability) which includes early entry (5 minutes) into the café before general seating, a seat at the table closest to the stage, a small pastry/cupcake, and A VIP gift bag containing Maid Café Mikkusu merchandise!

It is a Special Screening

We may not be able to make every day Pretzel Day, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate everyone’s favorite Scranton-based paper supplier! That’s right, we’re hosting a special screening of the best episodes from The Office; watch along with fellow fans, test your knowledge of The Office Trivia, bring your best Jim and Pam cosplay, and see if you have what it takes to win a dundie! Check the schedule closer to the show for the specific day/time; this screening is included with your ticket to FAN EXPO Dallas.

I CHOOSE YOU! POKÉMON: The First Movie Screening

We’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pokémon with a special Sunday Morning Cartoon screening of Pokémon: The First Movie. Come for a FREE fun-filled screening with trivia, a Pokémon cosplay exhibition, games, prizes, and special photo ops with everyone’s favorite electrified furry friend – Pikachu.

Broadway Dallas

Join us as we celebrate live theatre all weekend with Broadway Dallas. You can see Broadway memorabilia, share memories, take a peek behind the scenes of the world of theatre, and so much more!

FAN EXPO Dallas Floor Scavenger Hunt

Blue needs your help solving a puzzle, and she’s left paw prints all over the show floor at some of her favorite booths! So, grab your handy dandy notebook, look for Blue’s paw prints, and put together the clues to solve the puzzle and help Blue.

Fan-Fashion Catwalk

Looking to update your wardrobe with amazing nerdtastic shirts, accessories, and more? Then don’t miss our new FAN-Fashion Catwalk. We’re showing off some of the items you can find right on the FAN EXPO Dallas show floor with a one-of-a-kind fashion show. Be sure to attend and get your raffle ticket for giveaways; check the schedule closer to the show for days and times.

SPECIAL AFTERNOON SCREENING – CAPTAIN INVINCIBLE

Captain Invincible is the legend in leotards, the man of magnet, forced to emerge from his self-exile in a bottle of booze to face his greatest nemesis the notorious Mister Midnight!

It’s Rocky Horror meets Marvel Universe. A campy, cult classic take on the superhero genre starring Alan Arkin and the legendary Christopher Lee! Join host Joe Wos for a special viewing of this neglected 1983 Australian cinematic disasterpiece. A movie so bad it’s good. Check the schedule closer to the show for the specific day/time; this screening is included with your FAN EXPO Dallas ticket.

FAN READING LOUNGE

Book lovers, assemble! Pull up a chair, grab a good book, and relax in the FAN EXPO Dallas Fan Reading Lounge. Our FAN-tastic exhibiting authors will be providing samples of their works for you to read and enjoy, all from the comfort of the show floor. Looking to fill up your TBR list? Make sure you join our author panels to hear about their latest works and find your next great read.

SUPERHERO YOGA

Start your morning off right with Black Swan Yoga and their super-themed yoga sessions! Stretch, breathe, and enjoy a moment of stillness and mindfulness to help you get ready for a day full of pop culture fun! Check the schedule closer to the show for days and times; this event is included with your FAN EXPO Dallas ticket.

THEMED LUNCHES

A super pop culture convention wouldn’t be complete without SUPER food. Don’t miss out on our specialty menus available throughout FAN EXPO Dallas with items and meals that even the most discerning nerdy palate will find FANtastic!

Moyes says, “We have the most dedicated and passionate fans in the world, and we will continue to bring the best of pop culture to them. We will soon be announcing a full programming schedule and additional details on the great experiences available at FAN EXPO Dallas 2023. ”

To see the growing guest list, schedule, and order tickets to the largest comic, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Texas go to www.fanexpodallas.com .

WHEN: FAN EXPO Dallas runs Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, 2023

Friday, June 9 from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P. M.

Saturday, June 10 from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, June 11 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

WHERE:

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is located at 650 S. Griffin St. Dallas, TX 75202

COST:

Adult tickets are priced from $28-$105. Hours and information are available at fanexpodallas.com

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ: