Billy Bob’s Texas Nominated For ACM Club Of The Year

FORT WORTH, Texas – With multiple sold-out shows this weekend, the colossal Billy Bob’s Texas is not slowing down anytime soon! The legendary, one-of-a-kind honky tonk in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, has earned an impressive 10 ACM Nightclub of the Year Awards with 18 nominations. Today the Academy of Country Music once again nominated Billy Bob’s for Club of the Year!

“We are honored to be nominated again for ACM Club of the Year. Our entire team works passionately to promote the past, present and future stars of Country Music and to make Billy Bob’s Texas a place where memories are made by both fans and artists. Billy Bob’s will celebrate a big milestone in 2021 — 40 years of entertaining fans from around the world,” says Billy Minick, CEO of Billy Bob’s Texas.

A portion of the proceeds from this weekend’s Midland shows will go to ACM Lifting Lives. The charity is committed to improving lives through the power of music. They fund medical and general hardships of those involved in the music community with help from large industry partnerships. Artist and fan donations have been funding various music based health programs for children’s hospitals, veterans,and those struggling with mental illness through the charity for the past 50 years.

Circle now airing Live At Billy Bob’s Texas!

Launched in January of 2020, Circle Media is dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle and putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Now Circle network is carrying Live At Billy Bob’s Texas! Based in Nashville, Circle includes a linear network as well as a companion over-the-top (OTT) premium entertainment service which is expected to launch in spring 2020. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV. Go to www.CirclePlus.com for shows, schedules and a simple guide to getting the channel.

“We are so excited to be sharing Live At Billy Bob’s performances with a broader audience on Circle, says Pam Minick, VP of Marketing of Billy Bob’s Texas. “It’s a great opportunity to introduce the “World’s Largest Honky Tonk” to new fans across the US.”

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas gives the listener a front row seat to concerts at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk. The music series has compiled powerful performances featuring hits from legendary country music artists like Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Eddy Raven, Gary Stewart, Asleep at the Wheel, Janie Fricke and more.

In a partnership that started over 20 years ago, Smith Music Group has gathered a collection of their favorite cuts – including icons Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson with newer artists like Shooter Jennings – and put them into a TV show! You’ll see exclusive interviews, one-offs from up-and-comers and intimate backstage acoustic performances.

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas will air:

Wednesday

March 04 4:00pm EST

March 11 4:00pm EST

March 18 4:00pm EST

March 25 4:00pm EST

Saturday

March 07 10:00am EST

March 14 10:00am EST

March 21 10:00am EST

March 28 10:00am EST

Sunday

March 01 10:00am EST

March 08 10:00am EST

March 15 10:00am EST

March 22 10:00am EST

March 29 10:00am EST

Billy Bob’s March Lineup

Their March lineup doesn’t disappoint, with some of the biggest names in music taking the iconic Texas stage! It all begins with Dolly Shine (3/6), followed by classic country acts Read Southall Band (3/13), Justin Moore (3/14), Colter Wall (3/20), Easton Corbin (3/21), Cory Morrow (3/27) and bringing us home with an unforgettable show on March 28th, is none other than country legend Sammy Kershaw.

An Evening with Barry Switzer & Friends, a new event at Billy Bob’s Texas, allows the audience to interact live with former football coach/player for the University of Oklahoma and the Dallas Cowboys, Barry Switzer, and other former players. Ticket sales for the March 22nd event will benefit Sooners Helping Sooners Inc.; a non-profit assisting with finances and educational development of student athletes burdened with life altering events.This is a lineup you can’t miss and memories you’ll take with you for a lifetime!

March Concert Lineup:

MAR 06 – Dolly Shine

MAR 13 – Read Southall Band

MAR 14 – Justin Moore

MAR 20 – Colter Wall

MAR 21 – Easton Corbin

MAR 22 – An Evening With Barry Switzer & Friends benefiting Sooners Helping Sooners,Inc

MAR 27 – Cory Morrow

MAR 28 – Sammy Kershaw

New Concerts Announced & On Sale NOW!

More new shows have just been announced to the Billy Bob’s concert calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

APR 03 – Roger Creager

APR 04 – Lonestar

APR 05 – The Cleverlys

APR 11 – Robert Earl Keen

APR 17 – Blues Travelers

MAY 01 – Tracy Byrd

MAY 23 – Gary Allan

Tickets On Sale This Friday at 10AM!

APR 10 – Shane Smith & The Saints

APR 18 – Flatland Cavalry

APR 24 – Josh Ward

